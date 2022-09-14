Punjab Police registers FIR after AAP accuses BJP of trying to poach its MLAs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo)

Punjab Police has registered an FIR under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Mohali after AAP alleged BJP threatened and offered money to its legislators in the state.

The FIR comes after AAP MLAs filed a complaint with the state DGP against BJP, seeking a thorough probe into allegations of an attempt by the BJP to topple its government in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 25 crore each to its at least 10 MLAs.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has already dubbed the allegations as 'baseless' and a 'bundle of lies'. A senior BJP leader sought a CBI investigation into the accusations, describing the claims as the 'most ridiculous joke'.

A police spokesperson said they have registered an FIR based on prima facie basis and investigation has been transferred to the Vigilance Bureau as per standard guidelines.

The AAP has lashed out at the BJP, calling it a "serial killer" of democracy and condemned "Operation Lotus" for the "dubious manner" in which elected governments in the country are being brought down.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema told media in Chandigarh that the BJP has "murdered democracy" by toppling elected governments in various states after "using" central investigation agencies and through money lures.

He alleged BJP agents and workers from Delhi and Punjab have "tried to break" 35 MLAs of the AAP to topple the government in Punjab.

Cheema said a complaint against BJP leaders and agents has been submitted before the DGP for "offering Rs 25 crore each to at least 10 MLAs in the state and also giving life threat to Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural and others for exposing their wicked agendas before the public".

(With inputs from agencies)