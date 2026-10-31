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AAP announces 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls: What about CM Bhagwant Mann's seat?

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Check out the full list.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 31, 2026, 02:33 PM IST

AAP announces 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls: What about CM Bhagwant Mann's seat?
AAP announces first 40 candidates for Punjab Assembly polls. (Screengrab from AAPPunjab video)
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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced the list of its 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, also revealing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's candidature from the Dhuri constituency. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura, while several ministers and sitting MLAs have also found a place in the party's first list.

The announcement of the first 40 candidates was made on Saturday after a meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The Punjab CM claimed that these candidates were selected after considering public feedback and survey reports.

Bhagwant Mann, Kultar Sandhwan among key candidates

Apart from CM Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh, the first list of candidates includes several Cabinet Ministers, including Sanjeev Arora, who will contest from Ludhiana West, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South.

 

Full list of AAP candidates constituency-wise

 

  1. Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi)
  2. Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
  3. Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar
  4. Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu
  5. Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun
  6. Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann
  7. Kartarpur - Balkar Singh
  8. Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman
  9. Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill
  10. Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa
  11. Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal
  12. Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri
  13. Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria
  14. Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha
  15. S.A.S.Nagar - Kulwant Singh
  16. Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai
  17. Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring
  18. Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura
  19. Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola
  20. Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu
  21. Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi
  22. Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora
  23. Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga
  24. Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura
  25. Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur
  26. Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand
  27. Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora
  28. Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos
  29. Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy
  30. Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna
  31. Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar
  32. Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan
  33. Jaitu - Amolak Singh
  34. Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur
  35. Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali
  36. Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke
  37. Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori
  38. Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra
  39. Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann
  40. Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli

Following the announcement, AAP national convener Kejriwal extended his wishes to all candidates in a post on X, saying ''Best wishes to all candidates.'' AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated and wrote, ''Congratulations to all 40 candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab! This is a responsibility to further strengthen the trust of the people. Go to every home, listen to people's concerns, and put your full strength into advancing Punjab. Bhagwant Mann again, for a prosperous Punjab!''

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