AAP announces 40 candidates for 2027 Punjab Assembly polls: What about CM Bhagwant Mann's seat?

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Check out the full list.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced the list of its 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections, also revealing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's candidature from the Dhuri constituency. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura, while several ministers and sitting MLAs have also found a place in the party's first list.

The announcement of the first 40 candidates was made on Saturday after a meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The Punjab CM claimed that these candidates were selected after considering public feedback and survey reports.

Bhagwant Mann, Kultar Sandhwan among key candidates

Apart from CM Mann and Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh, the first list of candidates includes several Cabinet Ministers, including Sanjeev Arora, who will contest from Ludhiana West, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਇ ਮੁਤਾਬਿਕ 40 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਜਾਰੀ! ਵਿਸਥਾਰ 'ਚ ਹੋਈ ਚਰਚਾ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ 'ਆਪ' ਦੇ 40 ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਜਾਰੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਉਮੀਦ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਰੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰ ਆਪੋ-ਆਪਣੇ ਹਲਕਿਆਂ ਤੋਂ ਜਿੱਤ ਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਬਿਹਤਰ ਢੰਗ ਨਾਲ਼ ਨਿਭਾਉਣਗੇ। @BhagwantMann ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ, ਪੰਜਾਬ — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 31, 2026

Full list of AAP candidates constituency-wise

Batala - Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) Ajnala - Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Amritsar South - Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar Tarn Taran - Harmeet Singh Sandhu Khem Karan - Sarvan Singh Dhun Nakodar - Ms. Inderjit Kaur Mann Kartarpur - Balkar Singh Dasuya - Karambir Singh Ghuman Urmar - Jasvir Singh Raja Gill Hoshiarpur - Bram Shanker Sharma Jimpa Chabbewal - Ishank Kumar Chabbewal Garhshankar - Jai Krishan Singh Rouri Balachaur - Ms. Santosh Kataria Rupnagar - Dinesh Chadha S.A.S.Nagar - Kulwant Singh Fatehgarh Sahib - Lakhbir Singh Rai Amloh - Gurinder Singh Garry Waring Samrala - Jagtar Singh Diyalpura Ludhiana East - Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola Atam Nagar - Kulwant Singh Sidhu Ludhiana Central - Ashok Prashar Pappi Ludhiana West - Sanjeev Arora Ludhiana North - Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga Payal - Manwinder Singh Giaspura Nihal Singh Wala - Manjit Singh Bilaspur Bhagha Purana - Amritpal Singh Sukhanand Moga - Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora Dharamkot - Devinder Jeet Singh Laddi Dhos Jalalabad - Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy Fazilka - Narinderpal Singh Sawna Muktsar - Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar Kotkapura - Kultar Singh Sandhwan Jaitu - Amolak Singh Talwandi Sabo - Ms. Baljinder Kaur Sardulgarh - Gurpreet Singh Banawali Bhadaur - Labh Singh Ugoke Mehal Kalan - Kulwant Singh Pandori Amargarh - Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra Dhuri - Bhagwant Mann Patiala - Ajitpal Singh Kohli

ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ 2027 ਦੀਆਂ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਲਈ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਸੂਚੀ ਦਾ ਐਲਾਨ। ਸਾਰੇ ਉਮੀਦਵਾਰਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਬਹੁਤ-ਬਹੁਤ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ https://t.co/Jcfn6BDnGN — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) October 31, 2026

Following the announcement, AAP national convener Kejriwal extended his wishes to all candidates in a post on X, saying ''Best wishes to all candidates.'' AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated and wrote, ''Congratulations to all 40 candidates announced by the Aam Aadmi Party for Punjab! This is a responsibility to further strengthen the trust of the people. Go to every home, listen to people's concerns, and put your full strength into advancing Punjab. Bhagwant Mann again, for a prosperous Punjab!''