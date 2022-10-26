Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘AAP alternative for people, will bring political change in India’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Haryana bypolls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are favouring AAP in the upcoming polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

‘AAP alternative for people, will bring political change in India’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Haryana bypolls
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Haryana

As the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party is advancing with major campaigning and rallies in the states. Now, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also talked about how the people of these states are waiting for change.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana will set the benchmark for others by becoming partners in this change.

CM Mann also talked about how the people of Punjab have trusted AAP and the party will never break their trust. Mann was campaigning in favor of AAP candidate Satinder Singh in Vidhan Sabha constituency Adampur, Haryana for the upcoming bypolls.

During the rally, the Punjab CM said now it is Haryana's turn and the beginning of this change in Haryana will begin from the Adampur constituency. He also said that if the people of Haryana want good health, education facilities, and good administration, then they will have to trust AAP.

Speaking about the development in AAP-ruled states, Bhagwant Mann said that the revolutionary initiative of 'Mohalla Clinics' started in Delhi and is now creating new horizons of success. He also pointed out how 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Punjab are helping hundreds of people who are availing the facility of free medical tests and checkups.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi's education model has gained popularity all over the world and now significant changes are being made in the education sector in Punjab as well to give top-class education to every section of the society.

Bhagwant Mann said that people are now looking beyond political parties like BJP and Congress, and are hoping for a change, which will begin in Haryana, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the pro-people policies initiated by the Punjab government, the Chief Minister said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004. Apart from this, a six percent Dearness Allowance (DA) has been given to the employees so that the employees can be protected from the incessantly rising inflation.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Amid claims of ‘dirty bomb’, Rajnath Singh issues stern warning on nuclear attack

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Who is Divita Rai? All about 23-year-old model from Karnataka who won Miss Diva Universe 2022
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6: Marina, Sudeepa, Adi Reddy, RJ Suriya - Meet contestants of Nagarjuna's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan breaks the internet by wishing Bhai Dooj with shirtless photo
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.