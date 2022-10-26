‘AAP alternative for people, will bring political change in India’: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Haryana bypolls

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Haryana

As the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are approaching, the Aam Aadmi Party is advancing with major campaigning and rallies in the states. Now, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also talked about how the people of these states are waiting for change.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the wind of change is blowing across the country and the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana will set the benchmark for others by becoming partners in this change.

CM Mann also talked about how the people of Punjab have trusted AAP and the party will never break their trust. Mann was campaigning in favor of AAP candidate Satinder Singh in Vidhan Sabha constituency Adampur, Haryana for the upcoming bypolls.

During the rally, the Punjab CM said now it is Haryana's turn and the beginning of this change in Haryana will begin from the Adampur constituency. He also said that if the people of Haryana want good health, education facilities, and good administration, then they will have to trust AAP.

Speaking about the development in AAP-ruled states, Bhagwant Mann said that the revolutionary initiative of 'Mohalla Clinics' started in Delhi and is now creating new horizons of success. He also pointed out how 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Punjab are helping hundreds of people who are availing the facility of free medical tests and checkups.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi's education model has gained popularity all over the world and now significant changes are being made in the education sector in Punjab as well to give top-class education to every section of the society.

Bhagwant Mann said that people are now looking beyond political parties like BJP and Congress, and are hoping for a change, which will begin in Haryana, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

Talking about the pro-people policies initiated by the Punjab government, the Chief Minister said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme for its employees, which was discontinued in 2004. Apart from this, a six percent Dearness Allowance (DA) has been given to the employees so that the employees can be protected from the incessantly rising inflation.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Amid claims of ‘dirty bomb’, Rajnath Singh issues stern warning on nuclear attack