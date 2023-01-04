Aamir Beigh - an aspiration that inspires!

Passionate, hard-working, humble, honest, dedicated, willpowered and down to earth - that's Aamir Beigh (a leading photographer of J&K) in a nut-shell. This man from the snow clad mountains of Kashmir, has made a mark for himself in the field of photography, and wishes to inspire the youth to follow their dreams as he believes that swimming against the tide is the only formula to achieve the impossible.

Success comes to those who burn the midnight oil, and for the 8th February born Aamir, the journey has been no less than a roller coaster ride. From a young lad who wished to show the world what his birth land (Srinagar) actually is, to becoming a talk of the town, Aamir has held his head high throughout the difficult times to reach the pinnacle of glory.

From being a photographer for couple's photoshoots, to spreading his wings and working with leading brands like SanDisk, John Jacobs, Montra, Samsung, Sony, Renault, Myntra, Instagram, Creators gram, Social jam, Thing to do, Maharashtra tourism, MI, Google, Monk, Amazon mini, Lexar and many other, Aamir feels he is yet to soar much high in the sky, just as the eagle!

Clients swear by him when it comes to delivering the best shots of their pre wedding shoots,weddings and events. When asked, what are his true achievements till date? He chuckles with a sweet, infectious smile, and brightly lit eyes and says, the satisfaction he gets when he sees his clients happy and content, is his booster to keep polishing his work and aim higher in life.

Aamir's passion to make a mark for himself in the field of photography and inspire the young budding photographers with high ambitions pushed him to start his career with

'Kashmirinmylens' in 2014, followed by 'Kashmirwedding’ by Aamir Beigh' in 2015 and 'Vasl by KW in 2022. Leading a team of 12 workmates, Aamir has proved his mirth time and again. While facing quite a few challenges, Aamir says the driving force in him has always been his lovely & supporting family, especially his younger brother Suhail Beigh, who is not only one of the 12 team members, but also his backbone and BFF. With Suhail by his side, his strength doubles up!

Aamir has made the family proud of him by backing awards and nominations such as 'World Photography award’, ‘Student Photography award', 'JK tourism award', 'Annual photography awards' nominee', 'Canon magazine photo published', 'India photography award (shortlisted) to name a few. For Aamir these feathers in his cap are the push he needs to conquer much more in life.

A self made man, Aamir gives a message to the people who do not have any Godfathers, that it isn't difficult to pursue dreams, because every journey begins with the will to keep moving forward. He holds a special place in his heart for youths who dream of making it big in the field of photography and filmmaking and wishes to provide them with resources, knowledge, experience and zest to conquer their shortcomings. While he gave his inputs and vital pieces of information for this article, Aamir was busy capturing beautiful candid moments on a pre wedding photoshoot - nothing stops him from doing what he loves the best - photography.

Bringing changes in the world of photography and filmmaking and inspiring other artists is his aim in life. In the near future, Aamir has innumerous dreams of teaching budding artists, the art of mastering photography by conducting workshops and opening his own studios and institutes. He wishes to guide people interested in making their career in photography and filmmaking and give them ample opportunities to explore the same.

Right from pre wedding photoshoots to capturing and covering weddings, events and marketing, Aamir and his team is open for both national and international projects. For pictures that are captured with passion and delivered with punctuality and perfection, do not forget to bring Aamir Beigh on board.

Aamir Beigh signs off by quoting APJ Abdul Kalam Azad, "you have to dream before your dreams can come true".

