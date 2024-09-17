Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal to resign today: AAP to announce next CM of Delhi at...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign today: AAP to announce next CM of Delhi at…

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal left the political fraternity shocked on Sunday by announcing his resignation in a bid to bring a leadership change in AAP. The move has been made in the light of restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, which had restricted Kejriwal from signing official files and visiting the Secretariat.

In a very recent statement, Kejriwal announced that he will not again contest for the post of CM until and unless the public trusts him. ‘I will not sit on the chair of the Chief Minister unless the people give me a certificate of honesty,’ he said. This is an indication of his effort to set the election agenda of the AAP's forthcoming campaign based on the issue of honesty.

After the announcement by Kejriwal, a series of meetings were held among the top AAP leadership, which includes Kejriwal as well as Sisodia, who is the Deputy CM of Delhi. The party’s decision-making forum sat down to consider possible names that could be proffered for the position of the chief minister.

The AAP legislative party is likely to have a meeting at 11:30 AM on Tuesday to arrive at the decision, and the new leader will be named at 12 PM. It is expected that Kejriwal would be going to meet Lt Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 PM today along with the resignation and name of the new CM.

Once Kejriwal resigns, then even the whole cabinet will be resigned as well. The newly appointed chief minister will then be in a position to appoint a new council of ministers; the next process will be to demonstrate the majority of the new leadership in the House.

