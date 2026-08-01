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Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi's residence over E20 policy: 'Will take 100 people not afraid of jail'

Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, said that he plans to submit to the prime minister a petition demanding three key changes to the central government's E20 fuel programme.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 11:17 PM IST

Kejriwal announces march to PM Modi's residence over E20 policy: 'Will take 100 people not afraid of jail'
Kejriwal speaking at a townhall over the government's E20 programme (Photo: ANI).
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced that he would lead a march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (August 4). Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, said that he plans to submit to the prime minister a petition demanding three key changes to the central government's E20 fuel programme. The AAP leader said the petition has been digitally signed by over two lakh people.

Addressing a townhall programme outside the Constitution Club on Saturday (August 1), Kejriwal said: "I asked you to sign a petition addressed to the Prime Minister. More than two lakh people have signed it online, and I have taken printouts of those signatures. On Tuesday, the 4th, at 12:00 pm, I will personally go to the prime minister's residence to hand over the petition." He added that he would take a hundred people along who are not afraid of police action. "I will take 100 people with me who are not afraid of going to jail. Those who wish to join should write to me, tag me and send me a message. We will take 100 people with us, march toward the Prime Minister's residence, and then see what happens."

This marks the latest step in Kejriwal's campaign against the government's mandatory ethanol-blended fuel policy. During Saturday's townhall, the AAP convenor raised three demands in relation to the Centre's E20 programme:
1) Option to choose between E20 and pure petrol at fuel stations
2) E20 be made cheaper than unblended petrol
3) Price of petrol be brought below Rs 84 per litre

Kejriwal's announcement comes amid widespread concerns over the rollout of the E20 fuel -- a blend of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. Car owners have been flagging engine damage in older vehicles and a drop in mileage. The government, however, has blamed the claims on a misinformation campaign. Earlier, during a Supreme Court hearing, the Centre had said that its E20 fuel policy was an ongoing "experiment" and that its results would be known next year.

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