'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor

In an extraordinary show of strength and courage during Operation Sindoor, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, ordered his troops to continue fighting against Pakistani drones, shouting, "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, let's finish them today)". The officer later succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in the service of the country.

Sub-Inspector Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th BSF battalion were posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for their gallantry during Operation Sindoor - one of India's most significant military operations. Earlier this month, a government gazette, cited by news agency PTI in its report dated October 22, provided insights into the heroic action that took place on the fateful day at the Kharkola border outpost (BOP) in Jammu.

During Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan rained drones and missiles on innocent civilians as well as soldiers, the BSF post at Kharkola came under the target. At that time, SI Imteyaj moved out of his bunker to tackle one drone with alight machine gun (LMG), while Constable Chingakham engaged with another drone, displaying resilience and courage.

However, a mortar shell exploded near the sentry post, leaving both men injured. "Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms. Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: ‘Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko’," the citation read.

Moreover, Constable Chingakham also suffered multiple injuries but refused to abandon his comrade. He continued to fight until his last breath.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, was India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which had left 26 people dead. The Indian armed forces launched strikes into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province, killing more than 100 terrorists.

In a desperate attempt to hit back, Pakistan, too, directed drone/missile attacks towards the Indian bordering regions. The three-day conflict ended with a ceasefire agreement between the two nations on May 10.