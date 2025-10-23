FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US imposes sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies: 'Putin was not being...'

'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor

Durgapur rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of 6 accused, orders judicial custody

India-EU trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal meets top officials ahead of key Brussels visit

Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties reported

Bigg Boss 9-fame Priya Malik narrowly escapes major fire accident during Diwali celebration: 'My entire back was...'

Former Rajasthan minister's teenage son rams speeding Audi into two cars in Jaipur; 2 injured

Sushmita Sen felt Miss India 1994 was rigged in favour of Aishwarya Rai before result was declared, recalls Prahlad Kakkar: 'She was weeping...'

DNA TV Show: Trump's tariffs on India to be reduced? Here's what we know

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elite ODI run-scorers list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties reported

Ghaziabad: Major fire breaks out in residential building, no casualties

DNA TV Show: Trump's tariffs on India to be reduced? Here's what we know

DNA TV Show: Trump's tariffs on India to be reduced? Here's what we know

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elite ODI run-scorers list

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma needs 46 runs to surpass Sourav Ganguly on elit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor

In an extraordinary show of strength and courage during Operation Sindoor, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, ordered his troops to continue fighting against Pakistani drones, shouting, "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, let's finish them today)".

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 06:05 AM IST

'Aaj khatam kar do inko': Here's how BSF SI fought Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor
Martyred BSF SI Mohd Imteyaj
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an extraordinary show of strength and courage during Operation Sindoor, BSF Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj, battling grievous injuries, ordered his troops to continue fighting against Pakistani drones, shouting, "Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko (Soldiers, let's finish them today)". The officer later succumbed to his injuries, laying down his life in the service of the country. 

Sub-Inspector Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham of the 7th BSF battalion were posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra for their gallantry during Operation Sindoor - one of India's most significant military operations. Earlier this month, a government gazette, cited by news agency PTI in its report dated October 22, provided insights into the heroic action that took place on the fateful day at the Kharkola border outpost (BOP) in Jammu.

During Operation Sindoor, when Pakistan rained drones and missiles on innocent civilians as well as soldiers, the BSF post at Kharkola came under the target. At that time, SI Imteyaj moved out of his bunker to tackle one drone with alight machine gun (LMG), while Constable Chingakham engaged with another drone, displaying resilience and courage. 

However, a mortar shell exploded near the sentry post, leaving both men injured. "Sub-Inspector Mohd. Imteyaj, while leading from the front, sustained grievous injuries including mangled extremities, abdominal trauma and severe splinter wounds to his neck and arms. Despite his fatal condition, he continued issuing orders and motivating his troops, uttering: ‘Jawano, aaj khatam kar do inko’," the citation read. 

Moreover, Constable Chingakham also suffered multiple injuries but refused to abandon his comrade. He continued to fight until his last breath. 

Operation Sindoor 

Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, 2025, was India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which had left 26 people dead. The Indian armed forces launched strikes into Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) and Pak's Punjab province, killing more than 100 terrorists. 

In a desperate attempt to hit back, Pakistan, too, directed drone/missile attacks towards the Indian bordering regions. The three-day conflict ended with a ceasefire agreement between the two nations on May 10.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Asrani, recalls last moments with veteran actor, admits learning comedy from him: 'Absolute loss to our industry'
Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Asrani, recalls last moments with veteran actor
Viral video: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents, fans ask 'where is the baby'
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani twin in yellow on first Diwali as parents
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for her and Ranveer Singh's daughter Dua, calls her...
Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha has most adorable nickname for Dua, calls her..
Donald Trump's BIG warning to China over fair trade deal, says, 'Potential 155% tariffs, unless...':
Donald Trump's BIG warning to China over fair trade deal, says, 'Potential 155%
‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet can’t stop smiling
‘We love you!’ Irish man speaks Hindi to girlfriend’s mom on Diwali, internet ca
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE