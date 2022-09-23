AIIMS Delhi gets new Director: Meet Dr M Srinivas, who replaces Dr Randeep Guleria as chief of top medical institute

Representational Image

M Srinivas, Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) confirmed the appointment of Dr. Srinivas to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, according to the order dated September 9.

Dr M Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Hyderabad as new Director of #AIIMS, Delhi today for a period of 5 years. #AIIMSDirector pic.twitter.com/MEzBk4GonZ — Priyanka Sharma (@journo_priyanka) September 23, 2022

The appointment is "for a period of five years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest." "Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier," it stated further.



Who is Dr M Srinivas?

Dr. M. Srinivas, the new director of Delhi AIIMS, was earlier working as Dean in the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation ie ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad. Although Dr. Srinivas was earlier in the Department of Pediatric Surgery in Delhi AIIMS itself. Was working on deputation in ESIC Hospital Hyderabad. His name is one of the well-known and specialist doctors of the country.

The Central Government chose Dr. M. Srinivas in 2016 to bring the Employees' State Insurance Company (ESIC) Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad "out of coma."

In three years, he transformed ESIC into one of the busiest hospitals in the country.

Dr. Srinivas, on the other hand, refuses to accept credit for the hospital's resurrection.

“Building institutions is important. Individual are nobody. Today we are here, tomorrow we won’t be. So the system is important. If this institution runs beyond me, it’s not my success. It’s system’s success”, he had said.

The committee which has selected Dr. M. Srinivas for the post of AIIMS Delhi Director has four members-

1. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan

2. K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India

3. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology

4. Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh

READ| Nitish Kumar betrayed BJP to become PM: Amit Shah at Bihar rally