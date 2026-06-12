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AAIB issues statement on first anniversary of Air India crash: 'Significant progress made in probe'

The statement came on the first anniversary of the crash, which killed 260 people and injured several others. In its remarks, the AAIB said the investigation was underway and remained focused on an evidence-based assessment of all factors linked to the crash.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

AAIB issues statement on first anniversary of Air India crash: 'Significant progress made in probe'
The Air India crash occurred on June 12 last year (Photo: ANI).
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The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday issued a statement on the progress of its probe into the AI-171 crash that occurred on June 12 last year. The statement came on the first anniversary of the crash, which killed 260 people and injured several others. In its remarks, the AAIB said that the investigation was underway and remained focused on a detailed, evidence-based assessment of all factors linked to the crash.

The AAIB said that over the past year, it has carried out an extensive and structured examination of technical, operational, organisational, and human factors related to the crash. "This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject-matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," the bureau said.

The AAIB added in its statement: "The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations, are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis." It further said that the final report will released after the completion of all investigative activities and requisite international review.

The AI-171 crash

On this day last year, Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing Dreamliner bound for London, crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Only one person of the 242 on board survived. Several people on the ground also lost their lives as the aircraft struck the BJ Medical College hostel complex near the airport. Viswashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash, told news agency PTI: "People see that I've survived, but they don't always see the challenges that continue behind closed doors." He added: "A year on, I'm still trying to rebuild my life and support my family as best I can."

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