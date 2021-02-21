Aaghaz-e-Dosti initiative: Indo-Pak Peace Calendar 2021 to be virtually launched today

The 9th edition of the Indo-Pak Peace Calendar 2021, will be launched virtually today. Aaghaz-e-Dosti, an Indo-Pak friendship initiative run by youth volunteers of India and Pakistan launches this calander every year.

Aaghaz-e-Dosti launches the calendar every year that includes selected paintings from students from both sides of the border.

The cross-border initiative is a collection of paintings by school students of India and Pakistan, 6 from each side, on the theme of 'Indo-Pak Peace and Friendship'.

Ravi Nitesh, founder of Aaghaz-e-Dosti says, "Previously, each year we used to organise separate launch events in both India and Pakistan. However, owing to the COVID-19 related situation in both countries, we are taking all necessary precautions. Hence we have decided to go with a virtual launch of the calender this year."

The calendar launch will be followed by a discussion or a 'Sharing of Hopes for a Peaceful and Friendly Co-existence'.

"A virtual launch of the calendar has also provided us the opportunity to invite audiences and speakers from both countries together, that was a limitation for the physical launches in previous years because of visa issues," acknowledged Raza Khan, Convenor Pakistan, Aaghaz-e-Dosti.

The launch program will even contain an interplay of the successful and runner-up college students as an extension of their peace training actions.

Paintings have come from various cities including Karachi, Lahore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru as well as Tier 2/3 cities like Ludhiana, Phillaur, Phagwara, Nagpur, Koppal, Abbottabad, Paragon, and Shahjamal.