‘Aaftab will be born in every city if…’: Shraddha Walkar murder case becomes poll agenda in Gujarat elections 2022

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (File photo)

The grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi has left the entire nation shocked, with her live-in partner and accused killer Aaftab Poonawala now in the custody of the police. Despite the sensitive matter of the murder case, it is now one of the top polling agendas in the upcoming elections.

Just a few days ahead of the Gujarat elections 2022, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a public rally and invoked the Shraddha murder case to draw in more support for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), which is in power in Gujarat.

Himanta Biswa Sarma called the murder of Shraddha Walkar a case of love jihad, remembering its gory details. He further said that killers like Aaftab will lurk in every city if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not brought back into power.

While addressing a rally in Gujarat, the Assam CM said, “Recently, one Aftab brought Shraddha from Mumbai and cut her into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And after that, where did he put her body? In the fridge. When the body was in the fridge, he brought another girl and started dating her.”

Sarma further said, “If the country does not get a powerful leader and a government that respects the country as a mother, such Aaftab will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society. That is why the country should elect Modiji for the third time in 2024 and he will be able to solve such issues.”

Not only the Gujarat Elections 2022, the Shraddha Walkar murder case has been made into a polling issue for the upcoming MCD polls 2022, with the BJP pledging to end love jihad in the capital if they are elected back in power.

Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Aaftab had strangled Shraddha after a heated argument. He later chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and stored it in his fridge.

