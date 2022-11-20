Aaftab’s family remains missing after murder; had asked Shraddha not to go to police, reveal WhatsApp chats

The viral Whatsapp chats between Shraddha and her colleague reveal that Aaftab’s parents had said he will move out of their apartment soon.

Aaftab Poonawala is all set to undergo a narco analysis test on Monday, November 21, and more revelations and clues are expected to come out about the Shraddha Walkar murder case, expected to aid the investigation of the Delhi Police.

Since the death of Shraddha Walkar came to light and is under investigation, her Whatsapp chats with her friends and colleagues are going viral on social media, alleging that Aaftab was abusing her and beating her during their live-in relationship.

In a Whatsapp chat with her colleague Karan, Shraddha said that she had sustained injuries on her spine and neck after Aaftab had beaten her. The chats reportedly date back to 2020 and 2021, when the couple was still settled in Mumbai.

Her colleague Karan revealed that Shraddha had wanted to go to the police and filed a complaint against Aaftab, but his parents had convinced her not to do so and had promised her that Aaftab will move out of their shared apartment soon.

In the now viral Whatsapp chat, Shraddha had written, “I won't be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki...Also, I need to make sure he moves out today. Sincere apologies for the trouble I have caused you and the way it impacted work.”

Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Aaftab’s family is still not known and the police are trying to track their location. The police have alleged that the parents of the accused fled to another location because they had an idea about their son’s activities.

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar also alleged that Aaftab’s family is involved in the murder, and has asked for a death sentence for the accused. Aaftab was also made to confront Vikas during police questioning, where he admitted that he had killed Shraddha.

Aaftab is set to remain in police custody till Tuesday, and the trial for the murder is set to advance as per the new evidence uncovered after the narco test.

