Aaftab Poonawala shows no remorse, speaks in English; police examining head, arm found in east Delhi in June: Report

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala had learned how to hide Shraddha Walkar's body on the internet after which he cut the corpse into 35 pieces and dumped them across several places in Delhi, reports said. Before throwing the head away, he completely burnt it to conceal her identity. He made the revelations during interrogation by the Delhi Police. The South Delhi police, which is investigating the case, is in touch with the East Delhi Police that had found a severed head and hand in June this year, a month after Shraddha was murdered. They couldn't ascertain the identity of the person found dead.

The police have sent the body parts found in East Delhi for a DNA test, ANI reported, adding that the bones found in Mehrauli will be tested against Shraddha's samples.

The agency reported that the accused used bleach to destroy evidence and used chemicals to completely wipe off blood stains. He did all this over the last six months.

He showed no visible remorse. He reportedly talks in English even when spoken to in Hindi. He also sleeps peacefully in the police lockup.

He also had friends over when the pieces of the body were inside the house.

He told the police that he was dating another girl he met on Bumble.

On Thursday, the Delhi police also started investigating the man's unpaid water bill. He hadn't paid Rs 300 as a water bill. This is a curious case as the government provides 20000 liters per month per household free of charge. Since he was alone all this while, what did he need the water for?

The police said Aaftab used a lot of water to clean blood stains which caused the high water bill. He would also go regularly check the building's water tank.

In the rent agreement, he had put Shraddha's name first. Aftab used to deposit Rs 9,000 into the account of the owner between the 8 and 10th of every month.

He also told the police that Shraddha and he fought over money days before the murder.

Both of them had been fighting over who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage.

They were having a financial crunch as they had burned their savings on trips to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

After the murder, Poonawala allegedly transferred Rs 54,000 from her account.

The police are currently working towards finding the woman's head and the murder weapon.