Aaftab Poonawala had sex with another woman in Mehrauli flat days after murdering Shraddha Walkar: Sources

Aaftab Poonawala with Shraddha Walkar.

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, brought another woman to the same flat where the crime took place on May 18. He remained in a relationship with another woman and kept working in a Gurugram call centre for months after the murder, showing how calm and composed he was after chopping the woman he loved into 35 pieces.

According to sources, Aaftab had sex with the woman just days after murdering Shraddha Walkar. It is being investigated if the woman was privy to the information that he had killed Walkar. The police are also establishing the identity of the woman, sources said. Aaftab had allegedly cleaned the house where the crime took place with a special chemical. He had done to avoid detection in possible DNA analysis.

The man had reportedly taken inspiration from the on-screen serial killer Dexter.

Aaftab met the victim through a dating application in 2019. They fell in love after dating for some time. They later worked together in a call centre in Mumbai.

The couple moved to Delhi as their families had objections to their relationship because they followed different religions.

On May 18, at their Delhi flat, they had a fight over alleged affairs with other people. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangulated the woman to death.

He then chopped the body into 35 pieces and stored them in a refrigerator.

When another woman arrived at his house, the body was likely to be inside the same fridge.

Also read: Shraddha Walkar murder: How victim's Instagram account unravelled Aaftab Poonawala's conspiracy

The accused would light incense sticks and spay room freshener to ward off the ungodly smell emanating from the body. He would order food through online mobile applications.

Days after the murder, Poonawala started operating the Instagram account of the victim to deceive her friends with whom she would interact via the social media application.

Shraddha wasn't on talking terms with her father.

One of her friends, who had been texting and calling her for months, got suspicious when he didn't get a response on the phone and social media. He alerted the victim's brother and father who later filed a missing person report.

The police found her last location in Delhi and traced the man who allegedly admitted to the crime.

Also read: ‘Aaftab beats me, will kill me’: Shraddha’s friends reveal chilling details of her live-in relationship

The police are now trying to locate the pieces of the body strewn across Delhi.

Her friends told the media that he used to regularly thrash the victim. She once called one of her friends and asked him to take her to safety as "Aaftab would kill her".