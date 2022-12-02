Aaftab chopped Shraddha's body with a Chinese cleaver, hid it near office; disposed of severed head in Mehrauli jungle

Aaftab Poonawala - File Photos

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, made another major revelation during his narco analysis test as he told the investigators that he used a Chinese chopper to cut the body into pieces before scattering them in the nearby jungle of Mehrauli area, reported Zee News sources.

The 28-year-old, who has confessed to killing Shraddha in a “fit of rage” on May 18, further revealed during the narco test that he threw the chopper in the bushes near his office in Gurugram. Aaftab also told the investigators he disposed of Shraddha’s severed head in the jungle of Mehrauli.

The sources further quoted Delhi Police sources saying that Aaftab got rid of Shraddha’s mobile phone in the waters of Mumbai coast, which is yet to be recovered.

During the polygraph and narco tests, conducted this Tuesday and Thursday respectively, Aaftab reportedly admitted to killing Shraddha and then disposing of her body parts over the next several days. News18 reported that the police may also seek court nod to conduct on a brain-mapping test on Aaftab in case his statements in the previous two tests do not match.

However, officials said on Friday that both the narco and polygraph tests of Aaftab have revealed similar responses to the information gathered by Delhi Police so far in its investigation of the case.

Delhi police sources said that Aaftab was fully cooperative during his narco as well as his polygraph tests. In fact, he was calm and composed during the tests and did not show any response even while confessing to the grisly crime.

"From the preliminary examination, our teams involved in the probe have found out that he gave similar responses during both the tests so it does not bring any kind of new twist to the story," sources said.

His post-narco analysis test was also conducted on Friday. After the session, Poonawala was informed about the replies he gave in his narco analysis test on Thursday. This arrangement was made as per a court order in view of the risks involved in his transportation.

Aaftab’s reported confessions about killing Shraddha, including those made before a magistrate through video conference and in polygraph and narco analysis tests, have no conclusive legal validity, according to legal experts quoted by news agency PTI.

Police and other official sources have said Poonawala confessed to the killing and also to dismembering her body into 35 pieces and dumping them in different areas of the city. However, his counsel has denied that he confessed to the murder.

Several legal experts also questioned Poonawala's confession before a magistrate through video conference and termed it objectionable and unprecedented. "This is an objectionable method of appearance. You do not know under what pressure he was in. He should have been physically present before the magistrate," retired Delhi High Court judge Justice R S Sondhi told PTI.

According to the law, experts said, confessions before a magistrate are admissible evidence and benefit police in solving a crime. However, those through video conference and reported in the media do not build any case in favour of the investigating agency as they have no legal validity.