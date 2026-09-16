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Aaditya Thackeray denies link to Disha Salian death after CBI names him in FIR, says 'never met'

Aaditya Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena UBT, denies any connection to Disha Salian's death. This follows the CBI naming him in an FIR filed under murder and conspiracy sections, based on an order from the Bombay High Court.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Aaditya Thackeray denies link to Disha Salian death after CBI names him in FIR, says 'never met'
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday denied any link to the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian, two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named him in its FIR in the case from 2020.

"I have never met Disha Salian, nor did I have any acquaintance with her," Aaditya Thackeray said in a post on X to "cut through the noise and talk facts, once again". He added, "Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years."

He did not name anyone in this post. However, in the past he has accused the ruling BJP-led alliance of dragging him into the matter. Others named in the FIR have also denied any role.

CBI files murder, conspiracy FIR on father's plea

The CBI registered the FIR on Monday under sections of law pertaining to murder as well as criminal conspiracy, among others, officials said. This came on a Bombay High Court order after Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, filed a petition alleging lapses by Mumbai Police in the investigation.

In it, he alleged that several people, including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray, played a significant role in an alleged conspiracy and cover-up. The FIR lists Aaditya Thackeray, actors Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi and Rhea Chakraborty, and the doctors and staff concerned with the delayed post-mortem among "people whose roles require investigation".

Before registering the FIR, the agency wrote to Mumbai Police seeking all documents and records related to Salian's death.

High Court pulls up Mumbai Police, notes discrepancies

The court pulled up the police for failing to register an FIR for six years. It said the investigation "raises more questions than answers" and pointed to "glaring discrepancies". The court also noted that Salian's family had not been given copies of the post-mortem report and the Accidental Death Report (ADR) six years after her death.

Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad area.

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