Aaditya Thackeray backs Abhijeet Dipke’s protest call: ‘If Gyanesh doesn’t go, Mumbai will step out’

Aaditya Thackeray has come out in support of a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying Mumbai will take to the streets from October 2 over ‘vote chori’.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya has backed a protest call against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, saying that Mumbai will take to the streets in huge numbers against 'vote chori' starting October 2 if he doesn't step down. Resharing a post by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Aaditya wrote, ''If Gyanesh doesn’t go, Mumbai will step out against Vote Chori from 2nd October, in huge numbers!!''

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If Gyanesh doesn’t go, Mumbai will step out against Vote Chori from 2nd October, in huge numbers!! https://t.co/IeYV3NwyzY — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 26, 2026

For those unversed, Dipke has called for a nationwide protest against the CEC to 'save democracy'. Later, he also thanked Aadithya Thackeray for his support in the matter and said, ''Thank you, @AUThackeray for extending your support to our call to save democracy. All Indians, irrespective of their political parties or ideologies, must come together against S.I.R.''

Thank you, @AUThackeray for extending your support to our call to save democracy.



All Indians, irrespective of their political parties or ideologies, must come together against S.I.R. https://t.co/pBKpUU6cjn — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 26, 2026

This all started after a report by Indian Express claimed that decisions taken on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process were objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. As per the report, ''Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge.''

After this, several leaders of opposition parties demanded answers from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Dipke demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that more than 13 crore votes have been deleted in the process. He also alleged that regional political leaders had been targeted and defeated one by one after the BJP failed to secure a majority in the 2024 General elections.