Aaditya Thackeray asked to move out of Maharashtra CM's car by PM Narendra Modi's security, know why

(Image Source: ANI)

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Maharashtra visit on Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray who happens to be in charge of the protocol department of the state government was asked to get off Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's car by PM's SPG security, as his name reportedly did not feature on the VIP list.

According to several media reports, Aaditya Thackeray was later allowed entry to INS Shikra, where the PM Modi landed in his chopper. Reports citing sources suggest that Aaditya Thackeray played down the incident, but CM Uddhav Thackeray was upset over the treatment offered to his son.

Read | PM Modi extends Maharashtra Day greetings, says state contributed significantly to the nation

Maharashtra CM said that Aaditya Thackeray is not going to receive the Prime Minister in the capacity of his son, but as a minister of the state. When the matter became very heated, finally the SPG allowed Aaditya Thackeray to enter the venue of the programme.

After this, PM Narendra Modi was received by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray was also the Protocol Minister of INS Shikara Heliport during PM's visit to Maharashtra. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in several programs including the inauguration of the Sant Tukaram Maharaj temple in Maharashtra.

CM-PM meeting after four months

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had not received PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Maharashtra for the last four months. After the Hanuman Chalisa controversy, it is believed that the relationship between the two had turned sour. On many occasions, Uddhav Thackeray did not come to attend the PM Modi's program.

Earlier, when the Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony was held at Shanmukhananda Auditorium in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray was absent from it. Before this, on March 6, when the PM had gone to inaugurate the metro rail in Pune, CM Uddhav Thackeray did not reach there.

At that time it was said from Shiv Sena that the Chief Minister was recovering after a surgery because of which he did not come to Pune. Earlier, PM Narendra Modi and CM Uddhav Thackeray were seen together on the occasion of last rites of singer Lata Mangeshkar.