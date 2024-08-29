Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Viral video: Lion cubs' adorable 'staring contest' wins hearts online

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

This person will lead new entity after Reliance-Disney India merger, it is not Mukesh Ambani or Isha Ambani

'Kamala Harris can go to...': JD Vance on US' Afghanistan withdrawal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

Superfoods to help with seasonal hair loss

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

7 dangerous reptiles in the world

Habits to sharpen memory

Habits to sharpen memory

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Debutant actress who beat Deepika, Kangana in auditions, wowed Oscar-nominated legend, now pan-India star with...

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet actor, son of billionaire worth Rs 221000 crore, lost all after cannibalism, rape charges; has no money, lives in..

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

HomeIndia

India

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…

Telecom, Banking, Online transaction and many more to implement new changes in their service starting this September

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Banking, Aadhaar, UPI rules to change from September, know if it will affect you…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The following are some of the major changes that are planned to take effect in India as September 2024 approaches in the area of personal finance, online transactions, and telecommunications. Below is the list of major changes that are planned to be implemented starting from September 1, 2024.
 
RuPay Credit Card and UPI Transaction Regulation

In a circular, NPCI has instructed the banks to ensure that the rewards points, benefits, and features offered for RuPay credit cards on UPI transactions are at least equal to those offered for normal card transactions. This rule appears to regulate the remunerations and incentives by making them equal regardless of the type of transaction in question, and it will come into force on the 1st of September in the year 2024.
 
TRAI's Anti-Spam Measures

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is going to implement new regulation to fight against spam and phishing. From September 1, telecom operators will have to get themselves registered, and their numbers will have to be whitelisted in order to send OTPs and other messages. This new system will also check messages for links that may be a result of the OTP, and this will slow down the delivery of OTPs. The headers and templates of banks and app-based services are required to register by August 31, in order to meet the compliance.
 
Free Aadhaar Updates Extended

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has further extended the free Aadhaar document update services till 14th September 2024. This extension enables the Aadhaar holders to correct their demographic data free of cost. Aadhaar details should be updated in order to ensure that the Aadhaar number is linked with banking facilities, governmental schemes and mobile numbers. Go to My Aadhaar portal on myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and then login after entering your Aadhaar number and an OTP from your registered mobile number. After that, you can choose update Aadhaar option, and then you are good to go.

Several credit card rules are being revised
 
 HDFC Bank: The bank is limiting the accumulation of reward points on utility bills, implying that cardholders will receive fewer rewards when they use their cards to pay for services such as electricity and water.
 
 IDFC FIRST Bank: The bank is changing the credit card payment options such as minimum payment and due dates starting from September 2024.
 
 Exclusive Contracts: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has instructed card issuers not to have an open arrangement with a card network that prevents the use of other networks. This change will take place six months from the date of this circular, which is 6th September 2024.
 
Particularly, Special FD Deadlines

Several banks have extended the validity dates for special fixed deposits:Several banks have extended the validity dates for special fixed deposits:
 
DBI Bank: The bank has further extended the validity date of Utsav FDs with the tenors of 300 days, 375 days and 444 days up to September 30, 2024.
 
 Indian Bank: The bank is providing special FDs with the interest rates of up to 7. 80% for super senior citizens with the maturity date of September 30, 2024.
 
 Punjab and Sindh Bank: The special FDs of the bank which are 222 and 333 days will have their due dates as September 30, 2024.
 
 SBI: The Amrit Kalash scheme with the duration of 400 days and Wecare scheme has been further continued till 30th September 2024.
 
 New Rules and Regulation of Google Play Store
 
Google is preparing to delete thousands of applications from the Play Store starting from September 1, 2024, due to the new policy that will enhance the security of users. These apps are thought to have malware sources that can hack the users’ phones.
 
These changes are to improve security, fight fraud and optimize various financial and telecommunications operations. These changes should be known by the consumers so that they do not have to be caught off-guard and so that they can manage their finances well.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

ED to probe financial irregularities against RG Kar Medical College ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Delhi-NCR rains: Overnight rainfall causes severe waterlogging, massive traffic jams in several areas

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

Meet India cricketer, teammate of Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, disappeared after 2 ODIs, is now…

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

What Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta wore for Janmashtami celebrations?

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

Malayalam director Ranjith goes 'incommunicado' after FIR for alleged sexual abuse of actress Sreelekha Mitra, to seek..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

From Parmarth Niketan to Mantra Yoga School: Top 5 yoga retreats in north India

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

Meet engineer-turned-actor, who left high paying job in Dubai for acting, struggled for 8 years; one show made him star

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

National Sports Day 2024: From Ali Fazal to Saiyami Kher, actors who have trained in sports

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

This pan-India star invited 12000 fans to his wedding, has been taking care of fan's family for 11 years after his...

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

First Indian actress to give Rs 1000-crore film has no hits in Bollywood, still called star; she's worth Rs 120 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement