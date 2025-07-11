Aadhar Card enrolment to become more difficult, UIDAI will ask you to give THESE documents

The government's decision is driven by the argument that Aadhaar was originally meant to serve only as a proof of identity, not as a proof of citizenship. Consequently, the process to get it was fairly relaxed in the beginning.

At a time when the Election Commission in Bihar has refused to accept the Aadhar Card for enrollment in the electoral rolls, the union government has announced measures to make it more difficult. The government is taking steps to ensure that only verified adults can get an Aadhaar number. The government's decision is driven by the argument that Aadhaar was originally meant to serve only as a proof of identity, not as a proof of citizenship. Consequently, the process to get it was fairly relaxed in the beginning.

You need these documents to get Aadhar

The Aadhar Card was launched by Nandan Nilekani, who was the first head of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Now, the UIDAI has decided to use online records like passports, ration cards, birth and school certificates to verify a person’s details during enrolment and updates. It says this will help make the Aadhaar system more reliable and secure. The UIDAI argues that the Aadhaar number is not proof of citizenship or the place of residence. It is designing the new verification tools to ensure that only Indian citizens are issued Aadhaar numbers going forward.

UIDAI develops new tools

The Times of India has reported that UIDAI has developed a new tool that adds an extra level of security during enrolments and updates. It will cross-check information with online databases like driving licenses, PAN cards, MNREGS records, and even electricity bills. These steps are according to the requirements of the centralised KYC (Know Your Customer) and will help maintain a consistent and verified identity system.

The UIDAI has issued more than 140 crore Aadhaar numbers in the last 15 years. Almost all adults in the country now possess Aadhaar, and even newborns are getting it shortly after birth. So, the government is now tightening the rules so that only adult gets registrations.