Aadhaar update rules: How many times can you change your name, address and mobile number?

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification cards in India. The verification number given in your Aadhaar card is required for various purposes, such as admission to educational institutions, filling exam forms, and opening a bank account.

Any incorrect information in your Aadhaar card can lead to complications. Fortunately, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows you to update your information.

However, it is important to note that there is a limit on how many times you can change certain information on your Aadhaar card. Here are the things you should know:

Phone number update

You can update your registered mobile number as many times as required, as the UIDAI has not put any restrictions on this change, as it knows that users keep changing their phone numbers frequently.

Name update

You can change your name on your Aadhaar card only twice in your lifetime. This is usually to correct spelling errors. To change the name, you will need to provide certificates such as a PAN card, passport, or marriage certificate.

Date of birth update

You can update your date of birth only once in your lifetime. For this change, you will need to submit a birth certificate or educational certificate, as the UIDAI has strict rules regarding date of birth updates.

Address update

There is no limit to the number of times you can change your address on your Aadhaar card. If you move or your permanent address changes, you can update it as many times as you need to. However, you will need to provide a valid proof of residence, such as an electricity bill, rental agreement, or bank statement.

How to update an Aadhaar card?

The UIDAI allows updating your Aadhaar card both online and offline.

Online update: You can update your name, date of birth, address, gender, etc., from the comfort of your home. Offline update: If you need to change your fingerprint or iris scan, or update your mobile number, you will need to visit an Aadhaar centre.

