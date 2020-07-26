Aadhaar mandatory for coronavirus testing in Rajasthan

Aadhaar card number has been made mandatory in Rajasthan for undergoing coronavirus testing as per the fresh guidelines issued by the state government.

According to the guidelines, it is mandatory that the lab technician upload all information on RT-PCR App of the person while collecting the sample.

All lab technicians have been directed to feed the Aadhaar card number of the people on RT-PCR App.

In case someone does not have Aadhaar card, (like small children), they are being asked to upload of any person from his/her family.

The state government has also directed to give Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Prophylaxis to close contact and caregivers of COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

According to new guidelines, it is mandatory for testing labs to provide the COVID-19 testing results within 24 hours.

The state has the capacity to test more than 40,000 COVID-19 samples in a day, it said.

As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, there are a total of 34,178 COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan including 9,029 active cases, 24,547 cured/discharged/migrated and 602 deaths.