Aadhaar Card Update: Know how to change name, address on Aadhaar card

The Aadhaar Card is one of the most essential documents in today's time. From government schemes to financial services, Aadhaar is required everywhere. Aadhaar card is a unique identity of every Indian. It contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address. While getting Aadhaar, every person has to scan his/her biometric details of iris and finger.

With the new Aadhaar services update to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website, you can now opt to change biometric and demographic details online. All that you have to do is go to the official website of UIDAI and follow the instructions to change a wide range of information with a click of a button.

Biometric information like mandatory biometric updates can now be done online, that too free of cost. Whereas, demographic information like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number and an e-mail will cost users Rs 50. The same charges will be applied on the updates that do not fall under the mandatory category.

Women who are about to get married or are married will have to understand the procedure of name change in their Aadhaar card, so that there are no complications after marriage. You can change your name in Aadhaar card using online or offline methods.

Steps to change name in Aadhaar card after marriage - Online

- Log in to the self-service update portal using your Aadhaar number.

- Submit your name and surname change request in the right format.

- You will now have to upload the scanned copy of self-attested supporting documents.

- You will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number and you will have to authenticate the change through the OTP.

There is no fee charged for this procedure.

Steps to change name in Aadhaar card after marriage - Offline

- Head to the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

- Carry original copies of your supporting documents which will be scanned and handed back to you.

The offline process involves a nominal fee of Rs 50.

Documents required for updating the name in Aadhaar card

A woman who wants to get her name changed in Aadhaar card after marriage has to provide certain documents at the time of updating details at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. The applicant has to submit the Marriage Certificate containing address issued by the Government.

The applicant has to take the original Marriage Certificate with her.

Steps to update the address on Aadhaar Cards

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI web portal, https://uidai.gov.in/ and click on ‘My Aadhaar’ drop-down menu on the top left corner of the website.

Step 2: A secondary page will appear, click on the ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ that appears from the drop-down menu on the top left corner, under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and input the necessary information into the given boxes. Once you are done, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha as needed. Fill in all required details and click on the ‘Send OTP’ button and check your phone with the registered phone number.

Step 4: After getting OTP on your phone, enter it. Now, click on the ‘demographics data’ option. Here you can update the relevant information accordingly. After completing the required fields, click the ‘Proceed’ button.

Step 5: You will have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents in order to provide authenticity to your update request.

Note: Several documents can be submitted to verify the information provided, but in case of address change on the card, you will have to provide proof of address (POA).

The POA refers to a document that verifies where you live. It includes Passport, Bank Statement/ Passbook, Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook, Ration Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Government Photo ID cards/ service photo identity card issued by PSU, Electricity Bill (not older than 3 months), Water Bill (not older than 3 months), Telephone Landline Bill (not older than 3 months), Property Tax Receipt (not older than 1 year), Credit Card Statement (not older than 3 months) or even an Insurance Policy.

You are advised to visit the official Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP) on the UIDAI website for more information.