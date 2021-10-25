Aadhaar card update: Here's how you can update, add your mobile number in few simple steps

In today date, the Aadhaar card has become important for almost all official, government, and non-government services. UIDAI, which issues Aadhaar, has now made it essential for Aadhaar data, including the phone number, of an individual to be essential and up-to-date.

If you have not added your mobile number with your Aadhaar, you will need to visit a Permanent Enrolment Centre to get it registered.

Meanwhile, if you wish to change your registered number on Aadhaar, here is how you can do it:

- Visit the official website of UIDAI, ask.uidai.gov.in

- Log in using your current registered number, type captcha code, and click on the 'Send OTP' option

- Click on ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’

- Now go to ‘Online Aadhaar Services' and click on the Update mobile number option

- Fill in all required details and click on ‘what do you want to update’

- Now enter captcha code

- After this, an OTP will be sent to your number, enter that and click on ‘Save and Proceed’

Now, book an appointment and visit your nearest Aadhaar centre to finalise and pay Rs 25 fees to complete the process

In Aadhaar, one can update, only demographic information, which includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status and Information Sharing Consent and biometric information that includes Iris, Finger Prints and Facial Photograph.