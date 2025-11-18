Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15, UIDAI makes process simple in these ways, check important details
Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli
From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers
IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?
Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media
INDIA
The UIDAI has partnered with Behavioural Insights Limited to improve the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children aged 5 and 15. This is done to make the process of Aadhaar biometric update more convenient.
In a move to make the process of Aadhaar biometric update more convenient, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in partnership with behavioural research organisation, Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT), to improve the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), which is mandatory twice, for children aged 5 and 15.
The two have been focusing on updating ID proofs like fresh fingerprints, iris scans and photographs.
In another development, the UIDAI has waived off the fee required to update the biometric data of children between the ages of 7-15. Earlier, biometric updates for children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years were free.
The partnership with BIT is part of UIDAI plan to study the behaviour patterns of parents to gauge the reason behind their delay regarding the biometric update of their children which often make them miss availing crucial Aadhaar-linked services. The research organisation will design easy to understand nudges, reminders, and communication tools for parents based on their behaviour patterns.
The fee waiver will be applicable from October 1, 2025.
To hasten the process of completing the pending biometric updates in this category, UIDAI has made MBU-I free for all children aged 7–15 years for one year.