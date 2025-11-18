FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Aadhaar Card update free for children aged 7-15, UIDAI makes process simple in these ways, check important details

The UIDAI has partnered with Behavioural Insights Limited to improve the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children aged 5 and 15. This is done to make the process of Aadhaar biometric update more convenient.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 07:11 PM IST

In a move to make the process of Aadhaar biometric update more convenient, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in partnership with behavioural research organisation, Behavioural Insights Limited (BIT), to improve the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU), which is mandatory twice, for children aged 5 and 15.  

UIDAI makes Aadhaar card update free

The two have been focusing on updating ID proofs like fresh fingerprints, iris scans and photographs. 

In another development, the UIDAI has waived off the fee required to update the biometric data of children between the ages of 7-15. Earlier, biometric updates for children aged 5–7 years and 15–17 years were free.  

The partnership with BIT is part of UIDAI plan to study the behaviour patterns of parents to gauge the reason behind their delay regarding the biometric update of their children which often make them miss availing crucial Aadhaar-linked services. The research organisation will design easy to understand nudges, reminders, and communication tools for parents based on their behaviour patterns.  

The fee waiver will be applicable from October 1, 2025. 

To hasten the process of completing the pending biometric updates in this category, UIDAI has made MBU-I free for all children aged 7–15 years for one year. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
