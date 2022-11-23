Aadhaar card scam: Man claims to be dead, presents fake documents to get recruited in army

The Aadhaar card of Moinuddin s/o Mohammad Noor, a resident of Deswali Dhani, village Kakaniyawas, under Bandarsindari police station area of Ajmer district of Rajasthan, has generated Aadhaar through fraud to enlist in the military has been uncovered.

Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border firing: Meghalaya to demand central agency probe after 5 civilians killed) The complainant, Ghafoor Khan, liked Moinuddin as a potential son-in-law. He had made a promise to Moinuddin's father Mohammad Noor and his two sons, Moinuddin and Asif, that he had vowed to decorate his dream home world by marrying his daughters. Because he had a career in the army, the younger son Asif even wed Gafoor Khan's younger daughter when the time came. However, because of his unemployment, the older son Moinuddin declined to wed. As Mohammad Noor and Ghafoor Khan's relationship deteriorated over time, the younger son Asif of the older also deserted his wife after a few months. The humiliation was too much for the father of two daughters to handle. (

In charge of the Bandarsindri police station Chunaram Jatt, the superintendent of police in Ajmer was informed of the Ministry of Defense's complaint, according to Prabhati Lal. Whoever requested an investigation and report. It was discovered during the investigation that Mohammad Noor's family includes three children: Salma Bano, Moinuddin, and Asif. Whereas according to the report of the Ministry of Defense, Mohammad Noor has three sons, in which the eldest son Moinuddin has died, the second son is Asif and the third son is Mohin Sisodia. It was Mohin Sisodia who got the job in the army on the recommendation of Asif. Presently he is serving in Rajputana Rifles and is currently posted in Jaipur Battalion No.24.

According to Prasadi Lal, after collecting information from the villagers it was found that Mohammad Noor has no third son, Moinuddin has become Mohin Sisodia, who has fraudulently obtained a job in the army.

According to SHO Prabhati Lal, preliminary investigation showed that Moinuddin was too old to join the army, so he concocted a tale with a very cunning mind, declaring Moinuddin dead before having all the paperwork made and renaming himself Mohin Sisodia. Obtaining the eighth pass mark sheet from a village-owned school. On the basis of this mark sheet, he was admitted to the ninth grade at another school. gave the 10th board exam after that. He also modified his birthday in that statement to demonstrate his advanced age. He had his name and date of birth altered on his Aadhaar card, going from Moinuddin to Mohin Sisodia, based on the 10th-grade report card. On the basis of this, he also received a job offer from the army, thanks to his brother Asif.