Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 09:02 AM IST
Aadhaar card scam: Man claims to be dead, presents fake documents to get recruited in army
The Aadhaar card of Moinuddin s/o Mohammad Noor, a resident of Deswali Dhani, village Kakaniyawas, under Bandarsindari police station area of Ajmer district of Rajasthan, has generated Aadhaar through fraud to enlist in the military has been uncovered.
The complainant, Ghafoor Khan, liked Moinuddin as a potential son-in-law. He had made a promise to Moinuddin's father Mohammad Noor and his two sons, Moinuddin and Asif, that he had vowed to decorate his dream home world by marrying his daughters. Because he had a career in the army, the younger son Asif even wed Gafoor Khan's younger daughter when the time came. However, because of his unemployment, the older son Moinuddin declined to wed. As Mohammad Noor and Ghafoor Khan's relationship deteriorated over time, the younger son Asif of the older also deserted his wife after a few months. The humiliation was too much for the father of two daughters to handle. (Also Read: Assam-Meghalaya border firing: Meghalaya to demand central agency probe after 5 civilians killed)
In charge of the Bandarsindri police station Chunaram Jatt, the superintendent of police in Ajmer was informed of the Ministry of Defense's complaint, according to Prabhati Lal. Whoever requested an investigation and report. It was discovered during the investigation that Mohammad Noor's family includes three children: Salma Bano, Moinuddin, and Asif. Whereas according to the report of the Ministry of Defense, Mohammad Noor has three sons, in which the eldest son Moinuddin has died, the second son is Asif and the third son is Mohin Sisodia. It was Mohin Sisodia who got the job in the army on the recommendation of Asif. Presently he is serving in Rajputana Rifles and is currently posted in Jaipur Battalion No.24.
According to Prasadi Lal, after collecting information from the villagers it was found that Mohammad Noor has no third son, Moinuddin has become Mohin Sisodia, who has fraudulently obtained a job in the army.
According to SHO Prabhati Lal, preliminary investigation showed that Moinuddin was too old to join the army, so he concocted a tale with a very cunning mind, declaring Moinuddin dead before having all the paperwork made and renaming himself Mohin Sisodia. Obtaining the eighth pass mark sheet from a village-owned school. On the basis of this mark sheet, he was admitted to the ninth grade at another school. gave the 10th board exam after that. He also modified his birthday in that statement to demonstrate his advanced age. He had his name and date of birth altered on his Aadhaar card, going from Moinuddin to Mohin Sisodia, based on the 10th-grade report card. On the basis of this, he also received a job offer from the army, thanks to his brother Asif.
To enlist in the army, Moinuddin had to provide less of his age on paper. His 10th-grade transcript and Aadhaar card needed to have a new date of birth for this, but this was not doable. In this case, he initially had his own death certificate prepared. which the Panchayat and his father, Mohammad Noor, conspired to accomplish. The sarpanch suggested Moinuddin's death in 2019 and confirmed it. Following this, the Village Secretary and Tehsildar both confirmed the application. A death certificate was issued, and no inquiry was conducted. which listed the death date as August 18, 2019. This made it simple to create Moinuddin's death certificate.