Aadhaar Card news: Now you can apply for PVC Aadhaar Card with one mobile number for whole family

Aadhaar card is a significant document for an Indian citizen. To reap the benefits of many government schemes, one needs to be an Aadhaar cardholder.

In 2021, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has given a new appearance to it, in the form of PVC Aadhaar card. Now, you can be a holder of PVC Aadhaar card as it is easy to carry. Before this, Aadhaar was available only on paper in printed form.

How to get PVC Aadhaar Card-

Previously, the card was only available in printed form on paper. Later the UIDAI gave it digital recognition as well. Now, with one mobile number, you can register for all your family members and order the PVC Aadhaar card.

It is a plastic card that is easy to carry and looks like an ATM card. You have to pay a fee of Rs50 to get the PVC Aadhaar card.

Steps to get PVC Aadhaar Card-

1- Go to the website of UIDAI— uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in and order your Aadhaar card.

2- You have to enter your Aadhaar card number, virtual ID number, and your registration number.

3- After that, you have to pay a minimal fee of Rs50 to order your card.

4- If your mobile number is not linked with your Aadhar, even then you can apply for the PVC Aadhar card.

You have to follow few steps for that.

1- First you need to visit the website, https://residentpvc.udai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.

2- Then you need to register your Aadhar Card number.

3- You have to enter the security code, and click on the ‘my mobile not registered’ option.

4- Enter your mobile number and click on the ‘send OTP’ option.

5- You will receive an OTP, enter this OTP and your application will be over.

6- You have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 50. You will get your PVC Aadhaar card within 2 weeks, at your registered address.