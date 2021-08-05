Aadhaar card news: Step-by-step guide to verify the details of your domestic help, driver, etc.

As an Indian, the Aadhaar card is one of the most important document for an individual because it holds a person's identity and all the important information in one place. Whether you want to open a bank account, purchase a house, rent a house, start a business, take a loan - you name it and it involves the use of an Aadhaar card.

An Aadhaar card is a mandatory document issued by the government of India for its citizens. Other than MNCs and government officials, even residential buildings that are hiring gatekeepers, maids or any staff now require Aadhaar card as identity proof and the best part is that now we can check and verify another person's Aadhaar and see if it is genuine or not.

Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had introduced this facility where individuals could verify another person's Aadhaar but it was only restricted to banks and government institutions but later was made available to the public as well.

Here is how you can verify someone’s Aadhaar

Step 1

-Go to the official UIDAI website - https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify

Step 2

-Under 'My Aadhaar' click 'Aadhaar Services'

Step 3

-After that click on the 'Verify an Aadhaar Number' option after which you will be redirected to an Aadhaar verification page

Step 4

-The new page will require you to fill in necessary information like name and Aadhaar number. After you have entered your information, click on the ‘Proceed to Verify’ button

Step 5

-If the Aadhaar number you have filled in is genuine then the status of the number will be displayed and will be declared as operational. However, if the number is incorrect then you will receive a notification informing you of the same.