Aadhaar Card News: Know 4 types of Aadhaar cards and how you can get them at home - details here

The Aadhaar card has become the most important paper for every Indian these days. From getting vaccinated to getting legal work done, the Aadhaar card has become a mandatory document. Amid COVID-19, people avoid coming in contact with each other. They rarely like to take anything from each other's hands. Therefore, instead of a photocopy of the Aadhaar card, the demand for e-Aadhaar has increased. So today, we will tell you about all the forms of Aadhaar and how to get a coloured Aadhaar card at your home.

There are four forms of Aadhaar cards

Every person has only one Aadhaar card which remains your identity throughout your life. In this, you update your fingerprint, photo and other information from time to time. Your Aadhaar card number does not change from beginning to end, but based on the form of the Aadhaar card, we can divide it into four types.

Aadhaar Card

This is the basic Aadhaar card that we normally use. We laminate it and keep it in our purses or pocket. In this, our photo, Aadhaar number, address and other information are written.

Aadhaar Letter

When you receive an Aadhaar card the first time, the shape of the card is long. This is called a base letter. By cutting off the bottom part of this Aadhaar letter, we use it as Aadhaar card. Many people keep the entire Aadhaar letter, while only the lower part of it is useful. The rest of the card is not needed.

e-Aadhaar

This is the electronic form of Aadhaar card or digital or soft copy of an Aadhaar card. It is downloaded from the official site of Aadhaar. It also contains complete information about you like Aadhaar card.

M-Aadhaar

M Aadhaar means Mobile Aadhaar. When we use our Aadhaar card on our mobile through any app, it is called M-Aadhaar. This is also a digital copy of the Aadhaar card.

All four types are valid

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), all four types of Aadhaar cards are valid and no authority can declare any of these forms as invalid. If this happens to you then you can complain about it. UIDAI makes a 12-digit Aadhaar number card and new updates are being done in the Aadhaar card according to the convenience of the people.

How To Get PVC Base at your home

To order a PVC Aadhaar card at your address:

- Visit the official website of UIDAI: https://residentpvc.uidai.gov.in/order-pvcreprint.php

- Enter your Aadhaar details which you can fetch from your mAadhaar App

- You will have to verify your Aadhaar details with a security code on the screen

- Then select if your mobile number is registered with the Aadhaar card or not. If your number is already registered then you need to leave the box unticked and click on the 'Send OTP' button

- Verify your phone number through the OTP

- After verification, you will have to pay Rs 50 for a charge of the plastic Aadhaar card. Post the payment, your order will be processed by the UIDAI

You will receive the Aadhaar card two weeks after ordering it. The UIDAI has also partnered with the Post Office to deliver Aadhaar cards to the doorsteps of customers all across India.