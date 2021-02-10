Headlines

Aadhaar Card latest news: Now apply or update your Aadhaar card at your nearest Post Office

The postal department has now introduced Aadhaar card related services, where one can visit their nearest post office to apply for their Aadhaar card.

DNA webteam

Updated: Feb 10, 2021, 06:24 PM IST

There is no denying the fact that Aadhaar card has now become one of the most important identification documents in India. The 12-digit unique identification number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). Aadhaar card contains your demographic as well as biometric data, including name, address, contact details, photo, and biometric detail. 

The postal department has now introduced Aadhaar card related services, where one can visit their nearest post office to apply for their Aadhaar card or make changes and update it.

SSPO Narasimha while addressing the postal department said, "A total of 23 centers have been built in the Saharanpur district, and now not only the Aadhaar card centers will help in making these cards, but post offices will also play an active role in making changes in the Aadhaar card," 

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to initiate the work as any changes or the making of the Aadhaar card has started in the post office in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. 

A campaign dedicated to the Aadhaar card will run every Saturday in the week. The postal department will also inform people about the upcoming schemes of the Central and State government. 

If there is no post office nearby, one can apply online for an Aadhaar card and update Aadhaar card online.

