Aadhaar Card alert: UIDAI discontinues this service, check details here

Your Aadhaar card is one of the most important identification document now. While there are several services related to Aadhar that you can avail online, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which is the central authority of Aadhar, has decided to discontinue one important service.

UIDAI has said that it will no longer offer Aadhaar Reprint service. The body took to the official Aadhaar Help Centre Twitter handle to inform about the move.

The agency was replying to a user's query about getting the reprint copy of the Aadhaar card, and told him that the service is no longer available. It also informed the user that he can opt for a new Aadhaar PVC card service by applying online.

Dear Resident, Order Aadhaar Reprint service has been discontinued, you can order Aadhaar PVC card online, instead. You can also take a print of your e-Aadhaar if you wish to keep it in a flexible paper format. — Aadhaar Help Centre (@Aadhaar_Care) May 26, 2021

The user was also informed that if he wishes, he can print his e-Aadhaar in a flexible paper format.

It may be recalled that recently, the UIDAI introduced new waterproof and durable PVC Aadhaar cards in card form similar to ATM cards. Now, you can avail the PVC Aadhaar card and it is easier to carry. Before this, Aadhaar was available only on paper in printed form.

How to get PVC Aadhaar Card-

You have to pay a fee of Rs50 to get the PVC Aadhaar card.

Steps to get PVC Aadhaar Card-

1- Go to the website of UIDAI— uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in and order your Aadhaar card.

2- You have to enter your Aadhaar card number, virtual ID number, and your registration number.

3- After that, you have to pay a minimal fee of Rs50 to order your card.

4- If your mobile number is not linked with your Aadhar, even then you can apply for the PVC Aadhar card.