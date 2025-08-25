Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...

ESIC, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, offers comprehensive health insurance and social security to organised sector employees. The scheme covers medical care, sickness and maternity benefits, disablement compensation, and pension for dependents. Read on for more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 04:40 PM IST

Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...
The Labour Ministry said Aadhaar-based verification was introduced to simplify benefit delivery and reduce paperwork.
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has said that Aadhaar-based authentication for insured individuals and their family members will remain optional. Beneficiaries under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme can continue to access medical and cash benefits even if they do not complete Aadhaar verification. ESIC, a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, offers comprehensive health insurance and social security to organised sector employees. The scheme covers medical care, sickness and maternity benefits, disablement compensation, and pension for dependents.

What did Labour Ministry say on Aadhaar verification for ESIC?

The Labour Ministry said that Aadhaar-based verification was introduced to simplify benefit delivery and reduce dependence on paperwork. ESIC has, however, clarified that benefits will not be denied due to the lack of Aadhaar authentication. Instead, alternative identity (ID) proofs such as passport, PAN card, or driving licence (DL) will be accepted. An official notification in this regard was issued on August 19, 2025. The notification mandates the ESIC to obtain prior consent from Aadhaar holders before authentication and took immediate effect upon its publication.

What new initiatives has the ESIC introduced?

Recently, in a written response to the Lok Sabha, the Labour Ministry laid down several key initiatives meant to improve services under the ESIC scheme. Those include collaboration with hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to enhance secondary and tertiary care access, higher compensation rates for permanent disablement and dependents, and the launch of a new online portal for insured persons to digitally submit cash benefit claims.

