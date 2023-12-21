A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

The loan amount will be between Rs. 15,000-Rs.75,000. The company also offers SME loans and loans against properties.

A1Loans, a lending organization from the Chennai-based Anchorage Finkred Private Limited, an RBI-approved Non-Banking Finance Company, has been launched to provide personal loans to salaried people in select locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

This entity stands out with competitive interest rates ranging from 24%-29%, while most other products from fintech companies charge a high interest rate. The customer should be salaried, drawing a monthly salary of about Rs. 15,000-Rs.25,000, with a minimum credit score of 700. The loan amount will be between Rs. 15,000-Rs.75,000. The company also offers SME loans and loans against properties. For more details, reach out to https://a1loans.in / 91 -9789011874.

Thanks to the automated credit appraisal, personal loans are sanctioned within 30 minutes - while the average sanction time for SME loans and loans against properties can be up to two working days, owing to the additional time required for manual verification of legal and valuation reports. A1Loans plans to distribute loans totalling Rs. 50 crores in its first year.

Talking about A1Loans, Mr. Thallam Sreekumar, Co-founder and CEO, said, “Our primary goal is to provide personal loans for the salaried class, especially the blue-collar employees. They are primarily left out today, though they have good credit scores and are exploited with exorbitant interest rates. A1Loans was born to cater to the financial needs of such individuals with competitive interest rates to ensure their finances are both comfortable and manageable. We plan to disburse loans totalling Rs 50 crores in the first year of operations, serving the needs of over 10,000 customers.”

A1Loans is available as a web portal with a user-friendly interface. The process of availing of loans is significantly streamlined. Customers have to fill out a form and upload their documents - and the application will be approved within a few minutes if all papers required (PAN Card, Aadhar Card, and a six-month bank statement showing salary credits) are accurate and the applicant’s credit score is more than 700. A1 Loans has tied up with partners for debt collection in all the locations in which they operate.

