Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

3 Mumbai Indians stars to win IPL title with Gujarat Titans

Health benefits of white pepper 

Bollywood actresses with most number of Rs 100-crore films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

Ankita Lokhande says ‘let’s take divorce’ to Vicky Jain in Bigg Boss 17; here’s what happened

HomeIndia

India

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

The loan amount will be between Rs. 15,000-Rs.75,000. The company also offers SME loans and loans against properties.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A1Loans, a lending organization from the Chennai-based Anchorage Finkred Private Limited, an RBI-approved Non-Banking Finance Company, has been launched to provide personal loans to salaried people in select locations across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. 

This entity stands out with competitive interest rates ranging from 24%-29%, while most other products from fintech companies charge a high interest rate. The customer should be salaried, drawing a monthly salary of about Rs. 15,000-Rs.25,000, with a minimum credit score of 700. The loan amount will be between Rs. 15,000-Rs.75,000. The company also offers SME loans and loans against properties. For more details, reach out to https://a1loans.in / 91 -9789011874.

Thanks to the automated credit appraisal, personal loans are sanctioned within 30 minutes - while the average sanction time for SME loans and loans against properties can be up to two working days, owing to the additional time required for manual verification of legal and valuation reports. A1Loans plans to distribute loans totalling Rs. 50 crores in its first year. 

Talking about A1Loans, Mr. Thallam Sreekumar, Co-founder and CEO, said, “Our primary goal is to provide personal loans for the salaried class, especially the blue-collar employees. They are primarily left out today, though they have good credit scores and are exploited with exorbitant interest rates. A1Loans was born to cater to the financial needs of such individuals with competitive interest rates to ensure their finances are both comfortable and manageable. We plan to disburse loans totalling Rs 50 crores in the first year of operations, serving the needs of over 10,000 customers.”

A1Loans is available as a web portal with a user-friendly interface. The process of availing of loans is significantly streamlined. Customers have to fill out a form and upload their documents - and the application will be approved within a few minutes if all papers required (PAN Card, Aadhar Card, and a six-month bank statement showing salary credits) are accurate and the applicant’s credit score is more than 700. A1 Loans has tied up with partners for debt collection in all the locations in which they operate.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth arrested in Hyderabad, details inside

This Bollywood star was said to be Dawood's girlfriend, producer was shot dead on refusing to cast her, she fled when...

Akash Ambani gives cheeky reply to Mumbai Indians fan asking for Rohit Sharma’s return, he said…

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma to play under MS Dhoni? CSK CEO makes big claim

Rishabh Pant to attend IPL Auction 2024 in Dubai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE