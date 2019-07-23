'A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today': PM Modi shares adorable pictures with a toddler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a surprise move took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared adorable pictures of him playing with a toddler. He posted the pictures on his Instagram with a caption, "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today."

Taking to his Instagram wall, the Prime Minister shared two photos of him playing with a toddler, however, it is not yet confirmed who is this 'special friend' of PM Modi is.

PM Modi shared these adorable pictures with a toddler at a time when the opposition is creating uproar in the Parliament over US President Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation claim where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him whether he (Donald Trump) would like to mediate in Kashmir issue.

Donald Trump had made this claim while speaking to reporters during his meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Monday.

However, following Trump's claim, the Ministery of External Affairs (MEA) as well as External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar cleared the government's stand saying no such request has been made by PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the opposition is still firm on its demand for seeking a clarification from PM Modi on Trump's claim.

(More details awaited ...)