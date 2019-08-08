A tweet to Sushmaji fetched me passport: Hariprasad Pandit

Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Little girl's charming dance to 'Moka Soka' in Delhi metro wins hearts, video is viral

Haryana clashes: Elaborate security arrangements made at sensitive places, says Delhi Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 26,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, up to Rs 43,600 off

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi NCR

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

8 superfoods that help heal injuries fast

From house worth Rs 19 crore to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Ayushmann Khurrana

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai, National Film Award-winning art director found dead in studio

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai found dead in studio; police suspect suicide

HomeIndia

India

A tweet to Sushmaji fetched me passport: Hariprasad Pandit

Hariprasad Pandit, 75, a resident of Mansa remembers how his passport that had been stuck in bureaucracy for eight-long months miraculously appeared within a week after he complained to Swaraj

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 06:45 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the nation mourns the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, one man in Mansa Taluka remembers how she, then External Affairs Minister in the Modi government stepped in to help him.

Hariprasad Pandit, 75, a resident of Mansa remembers how his passport that had been stuck in bureaucracy for eight-long months miraculously appeared within a week after he complained to Swaraj.

"I wanted to go to Spain t for health treatment. My passport had expired and I had applied for it but the officials in Ahmedabad kept losing our documents," said Pandit. After he was forced to resubmit the documents for the fifth time, an angry Pandit met the local officials who according to him demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000. He said tired of it, he tweeted to Sushma Swaraj but nothing happened. "Then I sent a tweet threatening self-immolation if my passport did not come. I was sick of the bureaucracy," said Pandit. After eight-month wait passport came a week later.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana: Why did communal violence erupt in Nuh? How clashes spread to Gurugram, Faridabad

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s friend, whose company has stake in Apple, Google, Facebook, know about his business, net worth

Ratan Tata to be honoured with first of its kind award, here’s why

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE