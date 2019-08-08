A tweet to Sushmaji fetched me passport: Hariprasad Pandit

Hariprasad Pandit, 75, a resident of Mansa remembers how his passport that had been stuck in bureaucracy for eight-long months miraculously appeared within a week after he complained to Swaraj

As the nation mourns the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, one man in Mansa Taluka remembers how she, then External Affairs Minister in the Modi government stepped in to help him.

Hariprasad Pandit, 75, a resident of Mansa remembers how his passport that had been stuck in bureaucracy for eight-long months miraculously appeared within a week after he complained to Swaraj.

"I wanted to go to Spain t for health treatment. My passport had expired and I had applied for it but the officials in Ahmedabad kept losing our documents," said Pandit. After he was forced to resubmit the documents for the fifth time, an angry Pandit met the local officials who according to him demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000. He said tired of it, he tweeted to Sushma Swaraj but nothing happened. "Then I sent a tweet threatening self-immolation if my passport did not come. I was sick of the bureaucracy," said Pandit. After eight-month wait passport came a week later.