'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country and around the world on Sunday (June 21) under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was encouraging to see Yoga unite people from all walks of life across the globe as the 12th International Day of Yoga was observed globally. He expressed gratitude to people for making the event a truly global celebration and hoped that more people would include Yoga in their daily lives for better health and wellness. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "A memorable Yoga Day across the world! Gratitude to people around the world for making International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration."

In his post, PM Modi added: "It is encouraging to see Yoga bringing together people from all walks of life, across nations, in the shared pursuit of wellness and good health. May this day inspire more people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives in the times to come." Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal, joining participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country and around the world on Sunday (June 21) under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. This year's theme reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns surge around the world, the focus is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health, quality of life, and overall well-being.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).