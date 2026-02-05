FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga

'A truly global celebration': PM Modi on International Day of Yoga 2026

Iran Israel War: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland As Strait Of Hormuz Remains Closed

Iran Israel War: US-Iran Talks Begin In Switzerland As Strait Of Hormuz Remains Closed

Maharashtra News: ‘Faced Such Crises Before’ Uddhav Thackeray As Rebel MPs Head To Delhi

Maharashtra News: ‘Faced Such Crises Before’ Uddhav Thackeray As Rebel MPs Head To Delhi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country and around the world on Sunday (June 21) under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 01:20 AM IST

'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was encouraging to see Yoga unite people from all walks of life across the globe as the 12th International Day of Yoga was observed globally. He expressed gratitude to people for making the event a truly global celebration and hoped that more people would include Yoga in their daily lives for better health and wellness. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "A memorable Yoga Day across the world! Gratitude to people around the world for making International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration."

In his post, PM Modi added: "It is encouraging to see Yoga bringing together people from all walks of life, across nations, in the shared pursuit of wellness and good health. May this day inspire more people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives in the times to come." Earlier in the day, PM Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal, joining participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the country and around the world on Sunday (June 21) under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life. This year's theme reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns surge around the world, the focus is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health, quality of life, and overall well-being.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'A truly global celebration': PM Modi marks 12th International Day of Yoga
'A truly global celebration': PM Modi on International Day of Yoga 2026
NEET-UG 2026 re-exam: NTA chief says '100 percent confident' question paper did not leak
NEET-UG retest: NTA says '100 percent confident' paper did not leak
Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister? Here's what Donald Trump said
Keir Starmer to resign as UK prime minister? Trump thinks so
'I am done with it': Virat Kohli shuts down Test cricket comeback, ends weeks of speculation
Virat Kohli shuts down Test cricket comeback, ends weeks of speculation
Anupam Kher was cast as Mogambo in Mr India, Anil Kapoor got him replaced with Amrish Puri
Anupam Kher was cast as Mogambo, Anil Kapoor got him replaced with Amrish Puri
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement