India

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win

After a massive win in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ordered one kg of Jalebi for Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with party workers.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

A sweet revenge: BJP orders 1 kg 'Jalebi' for Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers after mega Haryana win
Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi
    After a massive win in Haryana assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ordered one kg of Jalebi for Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with party workers.

    Sharing a post on 'X', the Haryana unit of BJP wrote, "On behalf of all the workers of Bhartiya Janta Party Haryana, Jalebi has been delivered to Rahul Gandhi's home". 

     

     

    The saffron party also attached the order summary with the post. 

    Contrary to what the exit polls predicted, the BJP is poised to form a government in Haryana by clinching a total 48 out of 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress, on the other hand, won 37 seats despite 10 years of anti-incumbency. 

    Jalebi has been the centre of attraction in Haryana polls: Know why 

    Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Gohana, praised a local sweet shop -- Matu Ram Halwai. He stressed that the 'Jalebis' prepared by the sweet shop should be sold abroad. He also said that if produced in bulk in a factory, affirming that it would create opportunities for the countrymen. 

    What caught the attention of the netizens was the part of Gandhi's speech, where he mentioned 'Jalebi ki factory'. The internet got flooded with memes in no time, with people saying that 'Jalebis' are meant to be eaten fresh and not to be prepared in factories to be sold abroad.

    The 'Jalebi' dig was not limited to the Haryana BJP. The Gujarat unit of the party also took a jibe at the Congress leader, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel enjoying his 'Jalebi party' along with other leaders and workers. 

     

     

    "Rahul Gandhi is helping us achieve our dream of making India Congress-free. So, it's our duty to fulfill his dream by making jalebi the most popular sweet today. Jalebi Party at Party office!" the Gujart BJP wrote in a post on 'X'. 

    Moreover, as early election trends were seen giving a clear edge to the BJP, the party ordered 100 kgs of 'Jalebis' for the party workers. Party National President JP Nadda attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Yeh jo jalebi ka khwaab leke baithe the unko jalebi bhi naseeb nahin hui (Those who were dreaming of jalebi did not even get to savour it)". 

    Who won Gohana - the place from where 'Jalebis' took centre stage?

    With a total of 11 candidates in the fray, BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Sharma comfortably won over Congress's Jagbir Singh Malik, by polling a total of  57,055 votes and defeating his opponent by 10,429 votes. 

     

