Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

LoP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says THIS on SC order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calls it 'step...'

Who was Luigi Di Sarno? Italian man who died by eating broccoli sandwich due to Botulism outbreak, here are symptoms of this rare disease

How many people in India may lose their jobs due to tariffs imposed by Donald Trump?

Rahul Gandhi accuses Election Commission of failing to uphold ‘One Man, One Vote', vows to...

KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Col Sofiya Qureshi, WC Vyomika Singh on Independence Day, talks about Operation Sindoor

Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...

Jolly LLB 3 teaser: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face off in courtroom chaos; Saurabh Shukla stuck in the crossfire

War 2 Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film sells 50000 tickets, still short of Rajinikanth's Coolie, Day 1 collection at box office expected to be just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

Impact of language politics - How vote conflicts reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies

Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained

Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained

HomeIndia

INDIA

LoP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says THIS on SC order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calls it 'step...'

The Supreme Court's order directs civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters. The Bench described the situation as “grim,” expressing deep concern for public safety, particularly for children and the elderly vulnerable to dog attacks.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

LoP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says THIS on SC order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calls it 'step...'

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday reacted to the Supreme Court's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, calling it a step backward from decades of humane, science-backed policy. Taking to social media platform X, LoP Gandhi said, “The SC's directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR is a step back from decades of humane, science-backed policy.”

He added, “These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination, and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand.”

The Supreme Court's order, issued on Monday, directs civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters. The Bench, consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, described the situation as “grim,” expressing deep concern for public safety, particularly for children and the elderly vulnerable to dog attacks.

The order applies to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. These agencies have been instructed to begin removing stray dogs from their respective jurisdictions and house them in designated shelters. Where shelters do not currently exist, the authorities have been directed to construct them immediately and submit a detailed report on their infrastructure within eight weeks.

The Bench issued a stern warning, stating that any organisation or individual obstructing the removal of stray dogs would face strict legal consequences.

The issue came up amid growing public anxiety about the rising menace of stray dogs in urban areas. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to take strong preventive measures to tackle the escalating threat of rabies and attacks on pedestrians.

The Supreme Court's order has sparked intense debate online and among the public. While Resident Welfare Associations have welcomed the directive, many animal rights activists argue that the civic bodies lack adequate land, funding, and resources to carry out such a massive operation effectively.

They warn that rushed removals without comprehensive plans could aggravate the conflict between humans and dogs.

As massive protests burst out at India Gate, the Delhi Police on Monday evening detained animal rights activists, rescuers, and dog lovers who were protesting against the Supreme Court order.

The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) called the order "shocking," and flagged various concerns and legal violations regarding the order.

"The recent Supreme Court order directing that all street dogs in Delhi-NCR be moved to shelters is a shocking judgment that runs contrary to global public health guidance, India's own laws, and humane, evidence-based practice," said an official statement by FIAPO.

"Relocation disrupts existing vaccination coverage, breaks up stable, disease-protected dog populations, and triggers the 'vacuum effect' where unvaccinated dogs quickly move in," stated FIAPO.

Furthermore, the top court order also violates national law - which is the Animal Birth Control Rules of 2003. The ABC law is fully aligned with WHO recommendations, which requires dogs to be returned to the original territories after their vaccination and sterilisation.

PETA also issued a statement pointing out that "instead of wasting time, effort, and public resources on ineffective and inhumane displacement drives, an effective sterilisation program is still the solution and urgent need. Other important efforts would include a closure of illegal pet shops and breeders that contribute to animal abandonment and encouraging the public to take in a dog in need from an animal shelter or the street."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
80 whips for hugging, kissing! Islamic court in Indonesia orders public flogging for 'sexual act'
80 whips for hugging! Islamic court in Indonesia orders public flogging as...
'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet in Alaska
'Will not allow second partition of Ukraine': Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin...
Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'
Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 50000: 'It is not in...'
RBI breaks silence after ICICI Bank hikes minimum balance requirement to Rs 5000
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching with AIR…, currently posted in...
Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1 crore job to become IAS officer, cracked UP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and more starting at Rs…
Oppo K13 Turbo 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, gaming features and mor
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies
Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
Before War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the richest, his net worth is Rs...
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, SS Rajamouli, but THIS Indian filmmaker is the riches
Ji Sung and Lee Bo-young to Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: 7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
7 K-drama couples whose on-screen chemistry sparked real-life romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE