A stateswoman, key architect of renewing bilateral ties: World leaders remember India's former EAM Sushma Swaraj

The 67-year-old BJP stalwart was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Condolences continue to pour in from foreign dignitaries and others after the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

S Jaishankar, the incumbent foreign minister, who succeeded Swaraj earlier this year, said he was shocked to know about her untimely demise and was "difficult to accept the news".

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. Difficult to accept this news. The whole nation grieves, the Foreign Ministry even more so," he tweeted.

Former Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs VK Singh who worked with Swaraj in the ministry during the first term of the Narendra Modi government, said her demise brought the curtains "down on one of the most prolific and illustrious political figures of India".

India's Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri too tweeted his condolences, describing Swaraj as an "inspirational leader".

"Just devastated to learn about the untimely demise of SushmaSwaraj. She brought a rare empathy and a personal, human touch to the world of diplomacy and there is just so much that we learned from her. A truly inspirational leader," he tweeted.

The Indian envoy also recalled his post-midnight session with Swaraj in Abu Dhabi when the latter had arrived there as a 'Guest of Honour' to deliver the OIC Foreign Ministers' Conference.

"Remembering our 2 AM session with Sushma Swaraj in Abu Dhabi on March 1. She was to speak the next morning as Guest of Honour at OIC Foreign Ministers' Conference. Arrived after midnight, plunged straight into work, got a bit of rest and delivered a truly memorable address," Suri said in another tweet.

Mentioning that he was deeply saddened on passing away of former EAM Sushma Swaraj, Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu, "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the Govt&people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family & people of India."

Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India: I'm deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, Former EAM of India. On behalf of the Govt&people of Japan, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family&people of India. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/z8ZsBRxIGL — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Terming Swaraj as one of India's most respected leaders, Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler lauded her for taking Indo-French bilateral ties to "new heights".

"My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of former EAM of India, Sushma Swaraj ji. One of India's most respected leaders, she showed remarkable dedication to serving her fellow citizens & took the Indo-French relationship to new heights," Ziegler tweeted.

Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji also paid his tributes to the former minister.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj, former External Affairs Minister of India. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to the people of India and the bereaved families. @RuchiraKamboj," he said.

"Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected and viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad," US Embassy in Delhi said.

US Embassy in Delhi: Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of #SushmaSwaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/csTervTUi1 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani also tweeted, "I'm saddened to hear of the untimely demise of @SushmaSwaraj, Senior BJP leader & former Foreign Minister of India. My deepest condolences to the people & government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction & determination."

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai remembered Swaraj as a tall leader and great orator. "Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people's person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends," he tweeted.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Maldives' Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid also recalled his "good friend" Swaraj, describing her as a warm human being and the key architect of renewing bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend #SushmaSawraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. Sincere condolences to bereaved family and people of India. May she rest in peace!" he tweeted.

"Sad and shocking news. A great leader and wonderful minister that inspired all of us who had the honour to serve under her leadership," India's Ambassador to US Harsh V Shringla also wrote on his Twitter handle.

India's High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup said he was stunned to hear Swaraj's demise and stressed that her legacy of making the ministry as "people-centric" will live on forever.

"Stunned to hear that @SushmaSwaraj is no more. I had the privilege of working with her very closely. She touched millions of people with her kindness, her generosity & her service. Her legacy of making MEA a "people-centric" Ministry will live on forever. Truly a very sad day," he tweeted.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper also expressed his condolences.

"Saddened to learn of @SushmaSwaraj's passing. Throughout her long and inspired service to the Indian people, she brought wit, warmth and strength in her many distinguished roles. Respected by all, she will be deeply missed and forever admired," he tweeted along with a picture of his meeting with Swaraj.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj, a senior political leader of India & former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences & deepest sympathies to the Govt & people of India as well as to the bereaved family members," said Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

The former minister was known for her witty quips and was always a "tweet away." Despite her busy schedules while on official visits overseas, Swaraj made sure to interact with the Indian diaspora, always ensuring them of the Indian government's support. She was one of the most citizen-friendly and accessible ministers that India has seen.

"Leaving behind indelible memories. We @IndiaUNNewYork will always cherish memories of her @UN Farewell Madam @SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj," tweeted India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin.

"#TeamMEA (Ministry of External Affairs) mourns the sad demise of former External Affairs Minister #sushmaswaraj. Enjoying immense respect within the Ministry and outside, for her compassionate and amiable personality, she has left a lasting legacy for putting people at the core of Indian diplomacy," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos also condoled the loss and told ANI, "The diplomatic community in Delhi joins the nation in sorrow on the sad demise of a great woman in Indian politics. During her tenure as Foreign Minister, she strengthened the position of India in the world.

Citing her health, Swaraj stepped down from active politics after holding her EAM post for a full tenure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership from 2014 to 2019. She was succeeded by one of India's top former diplomats, S Jaishankar, who was a surprise addition to Modi's cabinet in his second tenure as India's Prime Minister.

Swaraj implemented the Modi-government's foreign policy on a global scale, including strengthening India's fight against terrorism.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old BJP leader felt restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

During her tenure, the BJP leader had been active and popular on Twitter reaching out to the Indian diaspora in distress for assistance.