A Shift To Data-Driven Education: Navigating the Future!

Are data analytics contributing to reshaping the edtech industry? It is a question asked by many due to a rise in demand for remote training. It won’t be wrong to mention that educators are now exploring and expanding their horizons by experimenting with the help of modern computational methods.

Notably, data analytics has now come to the forefront and holds the potential to harvest personalized data for students and teachers to acquire and leverage relevant insights.

Fortunately, analytical models and data amalgamation is simplifying the jobs as it is reshaping how education is delivered.

While data-driven education is acquiring the limelight, many entrepreneurs and educators are skeptical about adopting the concept. Thus, we’ll dive deep into the offerings of data analytics and how it is helping the edtech industry obtain a competitive edge.

An Introduction to EdTech and Data Analytics

An Overview of Edtech

Edtech is an incorporation of education and technology that closely works with connected devices, remote interactivity features, and more to provide efficient learning outcomes.

Have you heard of brands like LinkedIn, Coursera, Udemy, etc? These are some of the biggest edtech industry names that make education accessible worldwide.

Take a look at some of the best examples of edtech companies and their offerings to the target audience:

- Chegg is a platform that offers support via question-answer sessions. It allows subject experts to enroll as teachers who answer queries or doubts raised by the students. Additionally, Chegg also integrates new subjects or topics assigned to a suitable education provider by AI to extend knowledge on the same.

- Another top-notch American organization, Duolingo, provides learning modules in more than 40 foreign languages. Furthermore, the platform integrates a gamification feature that uses machine learning to invite more engagement.

- Udemy utilizes edtech data analysis to enhance learning outcomes by monitoring the engagement level of students with the courses. Thus, the information is used to fabricate courses that provide a personalized approach.

- Moodle is a free and open-source learning management mechanism that caters to learners' needs to achieve what they desire.

An Overview of Big Data Analytics in Edtech

Learning about big data in edtech is the whole point of this article. Notably, these analytics gather information from social media, public discussion forums, magazines, researches, etc., to turn into valuable insights. These insights are extracted with the help of machine learning, process automation, and more, for accurate decision-making.

Undoubtedly, data analytics is a breakthrough in the education industry that can help teachers in the identification of subjects where students encounter difficulty. Not only this, but these analytics can also be used to monitor student engagement for teachers to tweak their teaching strategies.

The Art of Data Visualization: More About Data Analytics in Edtech

Indeed, the introduction of data analytics has transformed the edtech industry forever. It has also unbolted the door of learning opportunities and a world of technological paradigms.

Continue reading to learn all the benefits that data analytics has to offer for the education industry:

1. Data Mining

Data analytics can help generate predictive models to monitor students who are lacking behind in certain subjects. Thus, teachers can help them by simplifying the subject understanding to assist them in succeeding.

2. Empowers Learners

Teachers can fabricate lesson plans by paying close attention to the student’s requirements. Moreover, learners can be motivated to adopt various courses and expand their learning opportunities.

3. Adaptive and Well-Weaved Content

Developing a curriculum can be a never-ending procedure based on student preferences. Thus, it is best to develop a recommendation system based on learners’ abilities, enabling them to pick the subject matters of their interest.

4. Ease of Teacher’s Understanding

Data insights can also help acquire information on student behavior to further help teachers understand learners’ interests. Thus, it can further help in carefully planning academic curricula and experiences tailored to students’ needs. Teachers can also record every student’s feedback to introduce changes to the teaching styles per student’s capacity.

5. Statistical Models

These models are used to foresee the class grade averages of the learners to ensure that students put in more effort to achieve a desired goal. Not only this, but the model also enables teachers to closely review a student’s competence level in a particular subject.

6. Uplifted Decisiveness

Once the relevant insights are extracted regarding the client behavior, edtech companies can make decisions around the gathered data.

7. Enrollment Procedure

Undoubtedly, the enrollment process is a significant step requiring data analytics. Notably, insights allow institutions to adopt strategic approaches during enrollment by fusing the gathered information with the marketing objective.

Use Cases of Data Analytics By Edtech Companies

No wonder analytics use cases in training, human resource development, and more vary as per the platform. However, all e-learning ecosystems deploy the same tools to monitor the best teaching approaches. Thus, listed below are some of the best use cases of ML and analytics in edtech:

1. Delivery of Personalized Learning

Every learner has a unique learning pace, and it is not mandatory for students to move ahead in the same direction and at the same time. However, a traditional schooling system works on a standardized system that promotes one-sock-for-all formula. Therefore, using analytics by institutions will eliminate the same and bring a system that considers everyone’s interests, learning pace, and more.

2. Automation of Content Moderation

Fortunately, edtech can now restrict content consumption by students to academic curriculums. The result of such content moderation leads to e-learning brands regularly introducing new and relevant content for better engagement and interest. Not only this, but big data analytics also identifies suitable content across languages to launch the same.

Other than that, any unfit content for consumption is removed with the help of shadow-banning!

3. Conducting Secure Examination

It is evident that a student is likely to underperform in an exam if teachers fail to bring out the capabilities and competencies of a learner. Failing at an exam leads to no-issuance of a certificate declaring that a student possesses no knowledge in a specific domain. However, there has been a rise in unskilled degree holders, which proves that the traditional schooling system needs to be more reliable.

Transparency must be included; however, its absence is leading to corruption, low cybersecurity standards, and whatnot!

On the other hand, edtech institutions ensure honest educators and student relationships and prevent illegitimate actions, including question paper leaks.

Setbacks Hindering Data and Analytics Utilization

As said, every coin has two sides; utilization of data analytics poses a few challenges that institutions must overcome. Take a look:

1. Unorganized and Outdated Data Infrastructures

According to a 2021 report, data silos are a significant issue across higher education that continue to afflict educational institutions. Information extracted from siloed data sources will lead to the generation of facts that feel untrustworthy and incorrect.

2. Implementation of Data Governance Systems

Notably, data governance comes with a massive challenge of cultural change within an institution. Not only this, but it also presents numerous other challenges, including alignment with the institution’s tech infrastructure. Thus, taking care of the data is essential as it works like a foundation that needs to be saved.

3. Lack of Data Literacy and AI Skills

No wonder big data has witnessed rapid advancements requiring modern workforce skills to support new tech. Thus, education institutions must emphasize building space for professionals and skilled individuals who excel at the same.

To Sum Up!

In a nutshell, the inclination towards data-driven education marks the onset of a massive transformation in how teaching and learning are perceived. It is no longer a dilemma that incorporating data analytics will bring forth many benefits to the edtech industry in the future.

Undoubtedly, data-driven education will empower educators to acquire valuable information on student outcomes to boost tailor-made approaches for improved results. Not only this, but data analytics will also help institutions recognize new opportunities for effective decision-making at micro and macro levels.

