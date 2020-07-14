'A powerful Congress leader called': Hardeep Puri triggers row after Priyanka Gandhi debunks reports on Lutyens bungalow

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that a "powerful Congress leader" had requested him to allot the Lodhi Estate government accommodation to another Congress MP so that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can stay on.

"A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on", tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dismissed rumours of asking the Central government to extend her stay in the Lutyens Delhi bungalow calling the news 'fake.'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been asked to evict the residence by August 1 and news of her 'request to stay on in Lutyens' bungalow for some time was going around.

In a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is FAKE NEWS. I have not made any such request to the government." As per the eviction letter handed to me on the 1st of July, I will be vacating the government accommodation at 35 Lodhi Estate by the 1st of August."

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's tweet and Hardeep Puri said a "powerful" congress leader did call him about it without revealing who from the Congress had made the call.

"Facts speak for themselves! A powerful Congress leader with much clout in the Party called me on 4 July 2020 at 12:05 pm to request that 35, Lodhi Estate be allotted to another INC MP so that Priyanka Vadra can stay on," he said, adding, "Let's not sensationalize everything please."

"The leader who called me, & many others, is at the very top of the Congress hierarchy...the same political advisor who speaks and acts on your family’s behalf. It was when he requested that we decided to give a two month extension in good faith", Puri added.

"Would only request you to first sort out these issues within your own party before venting in public. Streak of entitlement & playing victim don't go well together", he further added.

Reacting to Puri's claim, Priyanka Gandhi vadra said 'it does not change the facts'. "If someone called you Mr Puri, I thank them for their concern, and thank you for your consideration as well but it still does not change the facts: I have made no such request, and I am making no such request. As I said, I will be vacating the house by the 1st of August", tweeted Vadra.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in its communication dated June 30 said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been assigned Z+ security with CRPF cover on an all-India basis, which does not have any provision for allotment or retention of government accommodation.

She was allotted Bangalow No 35 in Lodhi Estate on February 21, 1997, on security ground as an SPG protectee.