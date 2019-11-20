A popular and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Raut also claimed that all the 'obstructions' regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra had been removed.

As the political deadlock in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the process to form the government will complete in the next few days, adding that a popular and strong government will be formed in the state before December.

"The process to form the government will complete in next 5-6 days and a popular & strong government will be formed in Maharashtra before December. The process is going on," he was quoted by ANI.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of govt in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon. https://t.co/aCkQpSCLpL — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Raut also claimed that all the 'obstructions' regarding the formation of government in Maharashtra had been removed. "The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon," he said.

Commenting on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's meeting with PM Narendra Modi that is scheduled for today, Raut said that it is to highlight the farmers' plight and not about the political situation in the state.

Sanjay Raut: If Uddhav Thackeray comes to Delhi regarding farmers issue, and all MPs meet PM 'toh kya khichdi pakt hai'? Be it inside the Parliament or outside it, anyone can meet the PM. Pawar sa'ab is very well known in agricultural arena, he knows the situation in the state. https://t.co/Z6KOilur8V — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Shiv Sena, which broke its old alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a tussle on power-sharing in the state, is looking forward to forming a government with Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

The PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre fought the Maharashtra election in alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. However, the two parties broke-up days after the results were announced due to a bitter tussle over power-sharing in the state. Sena wanted to share power with the BJP, the single-largest party in Maharashtra, under the 50:50 formula and a rotational CM. However, the BJP rejected the demand.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.