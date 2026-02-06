A pit dug overnight, a warning ignored: How DJB safety failures led to the Janakpuri biker’s death

The Janakpuri biker accident brought into focus questions about safety measures, compliance and other serious lapses by public authorities that lead to such incidents. The incident exposes non-compliance of warnings and safety protocols laid long before the incident.

The Janakpuri biker accident brought into focus questions about safety measures, compliance and other serious lapses by public authorities that lead to such incidents. The Delhi Jal Board last year released an extensive safety advisory to prevent accidents while executing the public works, especially during the laying of sewer lines.

DJB issued advisory year ago

In the advisory, the DJB had made proper barricading, warning signage, and lighting and trench protection mandatory during sewer line and pipeline works. It warned that contractors would not be paid unless the engineer in-charge verified adherence to safety measures. Further, trenches must be barricaded with red-and-white fluorescent painted sheets, diversion boards should be placed to channelise traffic, and easily readable warning signals must be installed well ahead of the work area, the advisory said.



Reflecting lights, caution boards and diversion signage must be placed before closing the site every day, the advisory further said. “There are standard safety codes available with Delhi Jal Board where safety measures to be taken by contractors are clearly mentioned. The incident of the biker’s death indicates that there has been a violation of the safety code at some point,” a senior official told The Indian Express.

The official said that sewer works can be hazardous. “There are chances of flooding. The portion of the pipeline being repaired is stopped, but if by any chance it is removed, there is a risk of death due to flooding. Secondly, the risk of leaking harmful gases is also there. In rehabilitation work, we often do desilting. There are trapped gases during sludge.” According to him, every DJB division is mandated to maintain an accident register and to follow National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines on workplace safety, along with tender-level safety conditions and an audit mechanism within the department.

“Noida-like accident must not happen”

The 15-foot-deep pit had been dug by the DJB a day before, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday. He said that the work on rehabilitating underground sewer lines was under progress for almost three months. Ashish Sood, Delhi’s Minister for Urban Development, told The Indian Express that this work was part of a nearly 50-year-old project of the main sewer line that is in a dilapidated state.

on January 24, DJB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaushal Raj Sharma had issued an internal order warning that a “Noida-like accident must not happen at DJB sites”, and gave directions that all construction sites be properly barricaded, all executive engineers of the Maintenance and Project divisions to ensure that all public safety protocols, like the reflector tapes, green mesh, signboards, and lane markers, at every small and large construction site must be placed. The warning further said that in case of any lapse, the junior engineer or area engineer concerned would be held accountable, along with the executive engineer.