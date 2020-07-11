A peek at Vikas Dubey's unholy political nexus that allowed him to exploit judicial system

The encounter of noted Uttar Pradesh Gangster Vikas Dubey, shot down by the Uttar Pradesh police as he tried to flee from the overturned car carrying him on the outskirts of Kanpur, has opened up discussions on his political, police connections which made him exploit the justice system for so many years. In fact, if the Kanpur based gangster was given a proper court hearing, it had the likelihood of opening up a can of worms compromising many politicians and law enforcement officials.

Now there are pictures of him doing rounds on social media showing him at an event next to an Uttar Pradesh minister, who switched parties to join the ruling BJP. Another picture showed a poster of him appealing for votes for his wife, Richa Dubey, in a zila panchayat election with two other leaders now in the opposition,

After his arrest on Thursday, Dubey's mother Sarla Devi said, "At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP."

It is imperative to look at his chequered past, gaming the justice system through his unholy connections for his own benefit.

Shulka was prime accused in the BJP leader Santosh Shukla's murder case in 2001. However, During his trial all witnesses, most of them police officials turned hostile. Naturally, the court acquitted him of the murder charges due to lack of evidence and corroboration.

"Dubey had instilled so much fear in everyone that even after being accused of murdering a BJP leader having the status of minister of state, not even a single police officer gave a statement against him," PTI quoted a police official who did not want to be named.

"No evidence was put before the court and he was acquitted for lack of evidence," he added.

He also killed Sidheshwar Pandey, the principal of the Tara Chand Inter College in Shivli town, over a land dispute. Again he used his connections to get away as Allahabad court stayed the conviction order and he was released on bail.

In 2017, he was arrested by the STF in Lucknow in a murder case for which he spent only 18 months in jail before getting a bail-in 2019. Apparently, he applied pressure on the complainant and witnesses to submit statements in his favour.

Dubey was also accused of killing his cousin Anurag in 2018 while he was serving his sentence in jail.

In another significant case, Dubey was arrested from SBD District Hospital in Saharanpur by Janakpuri Police Station on June 25, 2006 on account of 50 criminal cases pending against him. But, he was released on bail on the ground of his medical condition — he had suffered spinal injuries after he met with an accident four months before his arrest.

After the July 3 Kanpur encounter, station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari was suspended on suspicion of tipping off notorious gangster Vikas Dubey about the police raid.

Even DIG Anant Deo, who till recently was the senior SP in Kanpur, was transferred from the state's Special task Force (STF) to the Provincial Armed Police (PAC) unit in Moradabad.

More than 8 police personnel at Chaubeypur police station near Kanpur were shunted to the reserve police lines on Tuesday after the leadership suspected their integrity after the ambush.

On March 14, 2020, slain DSP Devendra Misra wrote a detailed letter to the then Kanpur (Dehat SSP) Anand Deo pointing out how Dubey had been allowed to go scot free despite 'more than 150 criminal cases pending against him in Kanpur and neighbouring districts'.

Moreover, he won the Shivrajpur Nagar Panchayat election in 2000 while he was in jail.

A day after he was caught by the Ujjain Police in Madhya Pradesh, UP gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter by the UP Police on Friday.

He was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he was rushed to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West said.

Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur shoot out the case was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run for the last six days and had come to Ujjain to offer prayers at Temple, where he was identified by a security guard at the shrine.

The gangster is the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.

Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh.