‘A new dawn awaits’: PM Modi to ‘sisters and brothers' of J&K and Ladakh

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

Having already been passed in the Upper House, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act.



The resolution on Article 370 was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting.

PM Modi tweeted: “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!”

Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians!



A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment. These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr. SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

In Parliament, political parties rose to the occasion, overcame ideological differences and took part in a rich debate that increased the pride of our Parliamentary democracy. For that, I congratulate all MPs, various political parties and their leaders. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

India’s Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu as well as Speaker @ombirlakota Ji conducted proceedings of both Houses in an excellent manner, for which they deserve praise from the entire nation. @VPSecretariat @loksabhaspeaker — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Our Home Minister @AmitShah Ji has been continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. His commitment and diligence is clearly visible in the passage of these Bills. I would like to specially congratulate Amit Bhai! @HMOIndia — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday after a division pressed by the opposition, with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and also moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.