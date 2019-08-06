Headlines

‘A new dawn awaits’: PM Modi to ‘sisters and brothers' of J&K and Ladakh

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2019, 09:30 PM IST

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.
Having already been passed in the Upper House, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act. 
 

The resolution on Article 370 was passed with 351 members voting in its favour, and 72 against it, while one member abstained from voting. 

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 passed with 370 votes in its favour and 70 against it. Having already been passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act. 

PM Modi tweeted: “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir  and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!”

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday after a division pressed by the opposition, with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and also moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. 

