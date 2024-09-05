A Nation's Strength is Its Education’: Chanakya's Wisdom Guiding Modern Visionaries

"Education is the foundation upon which a nation is built," said Chanakya, the ancient Indian philosopher and strategist whose wisdom continues to inspire modern visionaries.

His teachings emphasize that the true strength of a nation lies not in its military might or economic power but in the education and enlightenment of its people. Today, as we navigate an increasingly complex world, Chanakya's insights resonate more than ever, reminding us that a well-educated society is the cornerstone of progress, innovation, and sustainable development.

1.Dr Ninad Sheode – Passionate and Popular Physics Coach and an Entrepreneur

Dr. Ninad Vinayak Sheode's journey began in Pune at Balshikshan Mandir, where a year of teaching revealed his passion for education. With an MSc and MTech from the Physics department of University of Pune under his belt, he pursued a PhD in University of Bremen, Germany, delving into atmospheric physics. His ground breaking research on bromine compounds demonstrated their 45% to 70% higher potential for ozone depletion compared to chlorine, a discovery that set the stage for his academic career.

In 2007, Ninad returned to India. Given his unwavering passion for teaching, he accepted a role as a principal in Telangana, where he transformed the educational landscape. Leading four colleges across Telangana and Hyderabad, he oversaw the education of over 7,000 students and managed a staff of 300. His ability to navigate the complex demands of academic administration showcased his dedication to nurturing future generations.

In 2010, Ninad Sir joined FLAME University in Pune, where he continued to shape the minds of young scholars. By 2014, his focus shifted back to his true passion—teaching physics. Having struggled himself during his 11th and 12th grades due to a lack of coaching resources, he became determined to provide students with the guidance he had once missed. His physics classes became renowned, with students gaining admission to prestigious universities worldwide.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ninad’s innovative spirit led him to create one of Maharashtra's first online education platforms *elearnac.com*, launching it just 18 hours after the curfew was announced. Today, he continues to inspire and educate, proving that with passion and perseverance, one can truly make a lasting impact.

Ninad’s journey is a shining example of how passion, when coupled with dedication and a sense of purpose, can lead to extraordinary outcomes. His story is not just about the pursuit of knowledge but about the commitment to using that knowledge to make the world a better place. Whether through his research, his teaching, or his entrepreneurial ventures, He continues to inspire, educate, and innovate, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

2.Prof. Dr Bipin Sule – CEO Vishwakarma Institutes & University Pune Management and Education Strategist

Professor Dr. Bipin Sule, a seasoned Management and Education strategist with over 28 years of experience, began his journey as a Lecturer in the Computer Department before ascending to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Vishwakarma Group - Institutes and University Pune. His career trajectory serves as an inspiration for emerging educators. With a background in Computer Engineering, he furthered his education with postgraduate and doctoral degrees in Management. Dr. Sule's achievements include honorary Doctorates and D Litt, alongside certifications as a Six Sigma Green/Black Belt professional, Chartered Engineer, Project Management professional, and ISO Auditor/Lead Auditor. Having received over 30 national and 5 international awards, Dr. Sule's contributions have been recognized by prominent figures including State Governors, Union Cabinet Ministers, and Chief Ministers. Notable awards include the "Distinguished Educationist - 2015" by BERG and the "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Professional Excellence Award."Beyond accolades, Dr. Sule has pioneered innovative educational approaches, focusing on quality education at an affordable cost and aligning with India's National Education Policy. His efforts also aim to foster globalization and internationalization within higher education in India, reflecting the vision of the Honorable Prime Minister.

3.Azim Premji, promoter-chairman of Wipro Ltd

Azim Premji, promoter-chairman of Wipro Ltd, the Wipro Group of companies and Azim Premji University. Over three decades ago in the early seventies, Premji had to cut short his higher studies at Stanford University and return to India to take charge of the Mumbai-based Western India Vegetable Oil Products Co, which he diversified into the customised software business in the 1980s. This diversification paid off so mightily that Premji, who owns 84 percent equity of this publicly listed Bangalore-based IT major (sales revenue: Rs.35,000 crore; no. of employees: 135,000), has become one of the wealthiest individuals in India in terms of net worth.

In the year 2000 he promoted the Azim Premji Foundation (APF) with the object of upgrading the quality of primary education in India, and the state of Karnataka in particular. After several years of insufficiently impactful forays into teacher training and content development for primary education, in 2010, Premji bit the bullet and made an irrevocable deed of gift to APF of a massive sum of Rs.8,846 crore for the construction and establishment of the Azim Premji University (APU) — the largest endowment for public education in Indian history.

The prime objective of APU is to set new standards in teacher training and research for school education. Sanctified by a special Azim Premji University Act, 2010 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, APU admitted its first batch of 150 students last July. Even as its state-of-the-art campus in Sarjapur in suburban Bangalore is taking shape, APU is set to change the primary education landscape in 21st century India by setting new standards in vitally important teacher training and development.

4. Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya: Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation

Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman of Suryadatta Education Foundation, is a trailblazer in the education sector. With a blend of global thinking and Indian values, he has established Suryadatta as a world-class center for holistic learning. His vision, perseverance, and commitment to innovation have shaped the foundation's core principles.

Dr. Chordiya is dedicated to developing well-rounded professionals who are not only skilled in their fields but also grounded in ethics and social responsibility. Over 90,000 students, including those from 33 foreign countries, have benefited from his affordable, quality education at Suryadatta.

His impressive academic background includes a degree in Mechanical Engineering and multiple master's degrees in management fields, along with a Doctorate in Environmental Science. Dr. Chordiya's experience in industry, coupled with his active participation in various prestigious committees and associations, reflects his deep understanding of the global economy and its evolving needs.

As a passionate educationist and philanthropist, Dr. Chordiya has been honored with numerous awards for his contributions to education, spirituality, and social causes. His leadership extends to global platforms, where he engages with renowned universities and participates in international programs, bringing innovative ideas back to Suryadatta.

Dr. Chordiya's influence is evident in his role as a member of high-profile committees and his involvement in the University-Industry Partnership program of the Global Chamber. His recent accolades, including the Atal International Award and interactions with Indian leaders, further highlight his impact on education and society.

In summary, Professor Dr. Sanjay B. Chordiya is a visionary leader who is revolutionizing education by integrating global best practices with local values, focusing on holistic development, and making education accessible to all. His work is a testament to the transformative power of education in shaping a better future.

5. Rajendra Pawar, promoter-chairman of the Delhi/Gurgaon-headquartered NIIT Ltd

Rajendra Pawar, promoter-chairman of the Delhi/Gurgaon-headquartered NIIT Ltd Promoted as a software development and ICT (information and communications technology) company by Pawar, Vijay Thadani and P. Rajendran, batchmates at IIT-Delhi in 1981, over the past 31 years NIIT has metamorphosed into “Asia’s No. 1. IT training company and leading global talent development corporation”. Most strikingly, NIIT which has 3,850 employees worldwide, delivers IT training programs and services, not only in India, but in 40 countries including the neighbouring People’s Republic of China, where it has established 192 owned and franchised NIIT Learning Centres in 24 provinces. These centres offer Mandarin-language computer training and English learning programs to “millions of students” in that country.

Short-term IT training programmes for youth and business executives apart, NIIT’s school learning solutions division offers computer training and curriculum-mapped multimedia learning services to 7,800 government primary/secondary and 1,200 private K-12 schools in 15 states countrywide.

Indeed it’s not an exaggeration to state that by spreading computer literacy NIIT has played a major role in the emergence of India’s IT industry as a significant player in the global IT and ICT sectors. And NIIT’s latest contribution to Indian education — Pawar’s brainchild — is the state-of-the-art NIIT University sited on a 100-acre campus in the fortress town of Neemrana, Rajasthan which offers engineering and business management education to 400 students.

