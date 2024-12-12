Shashi Ruia was an entrepreneurial leader who transformed a small construction company into a vast conglomerate.

The Indian business world lost a visionary leader and a true gem, Shashi Ruia, on November 25, 2024, at the age of 81. Co-founder of the Essar Group and a prominent Indian billionaire, Shashi Ruia, was an entrepreneurial leader who transformed a small construction company into a vast conglomerate. Not only did he build a thriving global enterprise, but he also left behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.

India’s honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, in a heartfelt tribute, said that Shri Shashi Ruia Ji was a colossal figure in the industry. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence transformed the business landscape of India.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)