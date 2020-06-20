'A leader showing his limited intellect with tweets...': BJP president JP Nadda's veiled jab at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been posting regularly on Twitter about the face-off in Ladakh

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday slammed former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for the latter's tweets criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the central government's handling of the crisis that has unfolded around the LAC faceoff with China at the Galwan valley in Ladakh.

While addressing a 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad Rally' in New Delhi on this day, the BJP president said, "When we are fighting in Galwan, a leader is damaging the morale of forces with his tweets and showing his limited intellect..."

#WATCH When we are fighting in #Galwan, a leader is damaging the morale of forces with his tweets and showing his limited intellect... Let alone respecting PM Modi, you didn't even respect your own PM and tore a copy of his ordinance: BJP president, JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/B6dltWRvep — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

For context, Rahul Gandhi has been posting regularly on Twitter about the face-off in Ladakh. Earlier on this day, he posted from his official handle on the microblogging website, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?"

This attracted the ire of several in the BJP leadership and officials of the central government. The Prime Minister's Office even took out a statement on this day clarifying Prime Minister Modi's earlier remarks at the all-party meet yesterday on the LAC row with China at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. The statement was seemingly released by the Centre to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that India "surrendered to the Chinese aggression".

Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed the Congress leader for his tweets and asked him to "rise above petty politics".

While addressing the rally, Nadda today further targetted Rahul Gandhi when he said, " Let alone respecting PM Modi, you didn't even respect your own PM and tore a copy of his ordinance." He was referring to a certain September 2013 afternoon when Gandhi had ripped up an ordinance cleared by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet to save convicted lawmakers.

Even though he had admitted it as a 'mistake' later, it seems like the shadow of that reckless act will never truly escape Gandhi as five years later, he was targetted over it to make a point that the politician did not even respect the Prime Minister when the latter was from his own party.

At the rally, JP Nadda in general praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'dynamic leadership' in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and implementing various welfare schemes to help the countrymen amid the pandemic.