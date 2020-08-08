'A great son, always ready to help others in need,' says pilot's mother who died in Kerala plane crash

Headlines

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer Rs 2000 crore loss, can you identify her?

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Bengal panchayat polls: Fresh violence erupts in Cooch Behar as repolling underway in 696 booths

Bihar shocker: Woman's eyes gouged out, tongue chopped, private parts mutilated in Khagaria; villagers stage protest

8 foods you should eat daily to reduce heart attack risk

Eye health: 7 effective ways to improve eyesight

Weight loss tips: Best drinks to help lose belly fat fast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

DNA | Musk vs Mark: Will Zuckerberg's Threads beat Musk's Twitter?

Caught On Cam: BMW Driver Runs Over A Man On Scooter In Hyderabad, Victim Seriously Injured

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Homemumbai

mumbai

'A great son, always ready to help others in need,' says pilot's mother who died in Kerala plane crash

DV Sathe, who served as a pilot in Air India after serving in the Indian Air Force, died in the plane crash on Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Army Retired Colonel Vasant Sathe and his wife Neela lost both their sons in line of duty. The couple is originally from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Neela broke into tears and said, "He was a great son and always the first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him. During the Ahmedabad floods, he saved the children of the soldiers by lifting them in his arms. I wish God would have called us instead of him." 

"Both our children sacrificed their lives for the country," she added. 

Remembering DV Sathe's childhood, Neela talked about every that moment when he made his parents proud. 

Neela told with great pride that Captain DV Sathe had received the Sword of Honor and had also won eight medals in the Air Force. She last talked to DV Sathe over phone call a few days ago during which captain told her mother not to go out of the house amid COVID-19 crisis as if something happens to her, he won't be able to bear that. 

Vasant, captain's father, retired as a colonel after serving in the Army for 30 years. Following the footsteps of their father, both his sons joined too the Army.

Their elder son Vikas was in the Army, and at the age of 22, he was martyred in an accident in Ferozepur in 1981. Their younger son Deepak (DV Sathe), who served as a pilot in Air India after serving in the Indian Air Force, died in the plane crash on Friday. 

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone for infra development projects worth Rs 6100 cr in poll-bound Telangana

Elderly woman from Rajasthan performs Ghoomar dance with utmost grace, viral video impresses internet

Apple iPhone 13 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, available at Rs 20,999

Indian Railways to launch 'Heritage Special' train based on steam engine theme: Ashwini Vaishnaw

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE