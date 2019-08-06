'A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end': PM Modi mourns Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after she passed away following a heart attack.

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Swaraj served as the External Affairs Minister during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term from 2014-2019 and was known for giving a humane touch to the working of the ministry. She was known for her quick and witty responses on Twitter.

She had opted out of contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing ill health.

"Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people," he added.

Praising her, he called her a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines, he said.

"She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to," he added.

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," he said.

Modi said he cannot forget the way in which she worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. "Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled," he added.

The Prime Minister said that "Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss."

She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India, he said. "My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

A BJP stalwart, Swaraj passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday after a heart attack. She was 67.